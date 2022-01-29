Key Looks from the Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2022 Show

For Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2022, Maria Grazia Chiuri unveils a breathtaking collection centred around human connection, our relationship with the handmade, and breaking the boundaries between art and craft.

As the world speeds up and goes more digital than ever — cue the ever-buzzy “meta” and widespread digital transformation — it’s fascinating to see Dior take a turn in a different direction. Instead of getting caught up in the consumerist frenzy of “more is more”, for Dior’s Haute Couture Spring Summer 2022 collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri sought to present a different manifesto: the humanization and democratisation of fashion.

Placing humanity and craftsmanship at the forefront, the collection pays tribute to our relationship with handmade objects, seeking to break the boundaries between art and craft, in order to honour the real work that goes behind haute couture pieces. True to Chiuri’s usual style, the designs were elegant and timelessly minimal, with striking details accentuated by neat lines and clean silhouettes.

Embroidery takes centre-stage, as Chiuri seeks to debunk the common misconception that it’s just there for decoration. While long-time lovers of Dior will know the technique has always played a key role in the Maison’s history — after all, even Monsieur Dior himself enjoyed featuring embroidery in his dresses — this particular collection sheds light on its significance in the design process. More than just decorative, the embroidery stands out from the fabric, interacting with the materials in a remarkable showcase of how embroidery can be used to create entire silhouettes.

Chiuri focuses on the importance of embroidery throughout the show, from the minimal yet memorable opener — a geometric, drawn-stitch embroidered bodysuit — to an all-over embroidered ecru skirt and silk organza shirt. Even the scenography was adorned with breathtaking embroidered tapestries, coming together to form an ephemeral backdrop of immaculate artistry.

Tights are a signature of the collection, forming a lively dialogue with different pieces — cue a grisaille-bedecked grey suit, and even draped leotards and evening dresses. This play on textures, materials and contrasts is also a recurring theme, as pleated skirts billow gracefully beneath statuesque, structured coats, while sleek, flowy capes partially conceal formal jacket-and-pant ensembles.

Ultimately, Chiuri’s Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2022 show serves as a reminder that fashion, too, is a form of art. Understanding the significance of the atelier as a place where expert artisans come together to create, the show puts these skilled craftsmen at the forefront, honouring their work and its importance in the contemporary world.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the key looks from Dior’s Spring Summer 2022 Haute Couture show.

To find out more, visit dior.com.