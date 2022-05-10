Dior Thailand Launches Exclusive Line Stickers Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Team

Upon celebrating its newly launched official Line account on May 10, 2022, Dior Thailand also presents an exclusive set of animated Line stickers created by Maria Grazia Chiuri‘s design team, available to download until June 8, 2022 only.

Users can now easily fetch Dior’s latest products through the newly launched official Dior Thailand Line account, where news, product launches, and fashion shows around the world will be updated directly via Line. On this occasion, the design team of Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s creative director and an icon of a woman-boss designer, take the wheel on creating beautiful and playful animated Line stickers.

The stickers are only available to download until June 8, 2022. Download Dior Line stickers here.