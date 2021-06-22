Elevate Your Wardrobe with These Stunning Pieces Worn by Celebrities

Need a bit of a stylish, high-fashion wardrobe touch-up after the lockdown? These men’s and women’s fashion looks worn by celebrities are exactly what you need to start fresh and come out on fleek – in style.

From BTS to Kendall Jenner, we’ve rounded up some of the most trendsetting looks worn by your favourite celebrities to help you step out of your style comfort zones, and upgrade your post-lockdown wardrobe fashion – sophisticatedly and fashionably.

Elizabeth Olsen in Miu Miu

Elizabeth Olsen was spotted wearing a stunning piece in Miu Miu from the SS21 collection while attending the “2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards” on May 16, 2021, Los Angeles, California. (Image Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS/Miu Miu)

BTS in Alexander McQueen

The talk-of-the-town, Korean boy band BTS wore Alexander McQueen Pre A/W 21 Men’s Collection

to the Billboard interview on YouTube on May 22. (Image Credit: Billboard YouTube)

Kendall Jenner in Prada

The model and influencer Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing a chic black and white outfit carrying the Prada Cleo white brushed leather bag as she arrived at her friend’s 23rd birthday party at Goa Studios in LA. (Image Credit: Prada)

Doja Cat in Miu Miu

The American singer looked stunning in a kitten-printed dress from Miu Miu while attending the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27. (Image Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia/Miu Miu)

Lee Jung-Jae in Alexander McQueen

The Korean actor wore a slashed lapels double-breasted jacket in ivory and tailored cigarette trousers in ivory – from the Alexander McQueen SS21 collection – to the red carpet of the Baeksang Arts Awards in Seoul on Thursday, May 13. (Image Credit: Alexander McQueen)

Angelina Jolie in Dolce&Gabbana

Angelina Jolie was spotted in New York City out and about wearing a black silk satin jumpsuit with white piping details combined with a pair of black leather pumps from Dolce&Gabbana. (Image Credit: Dolce&Gabbana)

Angela Bassett in Dolce&Gabbana

The actress chose to wear a white-and-red striped jacket and pants in cady from Dolce&Gabbana in occasion of press for her new movie “Gunpowder Milkshake”. (Image Credit: jlynnstyle18/Instagram)

Hugo Arbués in Prada