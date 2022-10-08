7 Fashionable and Practical Items to Take On Bangkok in the Rain

One of the main concerns for Bangkok city dwellers right now is the rain and the flooding. And since there’s no guarantee on an improvement of the situation, we reckon that you may at least want to look fashionable amid the Bangkok sea.

No matter which part of Bangkok you live in, chances are you’re flooding every once in a while. Before you head out, it won’t hurt to bring these rain-proof items along; they’re not only practical but also dashingly stylish.

7 Stylish Items to Deal with Bangkok’s Rain and Floods

Rain Boots

Save your calf leather heels for other days and take these killer rain boots onto the streets this rainy season. Off-White’s Sponge Logo-Print Rain Boots are made to handle the rain from above and below with a chunky rubber sole and polyester lining, so you’ll never have to worry about destroying your delicate shoes in the water again.

Water-Resistant Backpack

The water-resistant backpack from Bally comes in a classic black with mesh detailing, buckle fastening, and gold hardware that goes so well with any cool outfit. The outer part is made 100% from nylon while the main compartment inside boasts large space for all your belongings.

Rain Jacket

This bright yellow anorak could actually shine like a rainbow amid the storm. The Celine Homme’s Logo-Print Nylon Hooded Anorak is a nylon rain jacket with a hood, a partial-length zipper, and elasticated handcuffs. Because of its lightweight quality, the hooded anorak can be carried around and worn over any kind of clothings, especially suited to Bangkok, where it is often hot during the rainy season, too.

Umbrella

If you have to carry an umbrella, it should be the one that makes a statement. The signature Teddy Bear motif by Moschino is printed in colourful patterns all over this compact foldable umbrella. It is embellished with the Moschino logo and a little Teddy Bear handle as well. Very cute.

Portable Speaker

It’s understandable that not everybody is intrigued by the idea of carrying around a speaker on a casual rainy day, but if you ever want to, pick a portable and waterproof one. Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound A1 is a small but powerful wireless speaker that can provide up to 18 hours of playback. The waterproof quality makes it a great pick for travelling out of town during this season, too.

Rain Hood

Among the large variety of cutting-edge hats, caps, berets, and more designed by Maison Michel, the Lara Waterproof Rain Hood with Ears is definitely one of the most adorable. The nylon rain hood comes with pop-up animal ears, embroidered logo and front tie fastening, which is also available in other colours and designs.

Rain Bucket Hat

With the brim extending to 3.75 inches, the Gogo Rain Bucket Hat from Eric Javits is really meant to be worn in the pouring rain. Available in black, metallic, or crystal clear design, the product is super lightweight and practical, for it leaves a transparent space that can be peeked through — all while keeping your face covered and protected from the pours.

