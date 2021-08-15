Fendi Collaborates with Rimowa to Launch an Exclusively Stylish Suitcase

Style

By Nicharee Phatitit
Senior Digital Writer
15 Aug 2021
Fendi returns with another chic collaboration with Rimowa, returning with an iconic luggage design unlike that will please.

  • fendi rimowa 2
  • fendi rimowa 6

Joining forces with the world-class luggage manufacturer, this Fendi x Rimowa suitcase will complete your travel with its perfect combination of fashion and function. The Rimowa Classic Cabin, with its signature aluminium and innovative multi-wheel, is made more stylish with luxurious details from Fendi. 

  • fendi rimowa 7
  • fendi rimowa 8
  • fendi rimowa 3
  • fendi rimowa 4

Fans of Fendi will get the full Italian fashion house treatment without missing out on Rimowa’s well-designed practicality. The case is fitted with black Cuoio Romano leather handles that match the black neoprene lining embossed with a black-on-black FF logo on the inside and the top handle. Not just beautiful, but the luggage stays true to its purpose with a clever Flex-Divider system that can be individually adjusted for optimum functionality. 

rimowa 5

Available between a choice of total black and natural aluminium with black handles, each luggage comes with a modern yet elegant brushed ‘FF’ logo on the aluminium case. And just like any other Fendi bag, the suitcase can be personalised by hot stamping your initials on a Cuoi Romano leather name tag.

  • fendi rimowa 11
  • fendi rimowa 12

This luggage will be available in selected Fendi boutiques from September 2021. Good news, however, because you can get your hands on this suitcase before anyone else during the online August 2021 pre-launch.

For more information on the luggage and the pre-launch, visit Fendi.

Nicharee Phatitit
Senior Digital Writer
Print and multimedia content creator Nicharee is a journalist, translator and copywriter who has written extensively for several of Thailand's prominent lifestyle publications and luxury beauty brands. Her translation of Euny Hong's 'The Power of Nunchi: The Korean Secret to Happiness and Success' was recently published.
Art & Culture beauty Design & Property Lifestyle Wine & Dine
