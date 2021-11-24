Fendi’s latest philanthropy initiative turns the focus on children with critical illness.

Working with Make-A-Wish International to create awareness on the importance of giving back, the Roman fashion maison promotes the value of generosity that could grant life-changing wishes with a dedicated, one-of-a-kind white Fendi Kids T-shirt.

Featuring the Fendi Bear in an all-over FF Logo print wearing a T-shirt in signature Fendi yellow sporting the Make-A-Wish logo, it is available for the baby line as well as Junior line for boys and girls up to 14 years old.

Available on Fendi.com, the exclusive unisex T-shirt will also be sold at Fendi Kids boutiques and Fendi flagships’ kid corners across Europe, Middle East and Asia starting from Thursday 18 November 2021.

All the proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish International. With the conviction that wish experiences can improve emotional and physical health, the global non-profit organisation that has granted more than 500,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries and territories worldwide.

