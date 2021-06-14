Where motoring meets fashion – Globally premiered on June 13, the first-ever runway show unveiling Ferrari’s first fashion collection shook up the stage in Maranello by storm.

Designed by brand diversification creative director Rocco Iannone, who formerly made wonders at Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Pal Zileri, the collection is emblematic of a new language created for a new generation – the one that speaks of design, fashion and lifestyle – to reflect the marque’s brand luxury positioning.

Rocco Iannone, Brand Diversification Creative Director of Ferrari Style (Image Credit: Ferrari)

Staging down the approximately 427-foot, prolonged assembly line at Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello, Italy, the audience was manifested right before their eyes with Mariacarla Boscono appearing as the show’s first, followed by Natalia Vodianova for its finale. To further celebrate the symbiosis between cars and fashion, a new soundtrack devised by Frédéric Sanchez together with the remarkable light effects – all dedicated to speed – were put into effect during one of the brand’s important moments in its history.

Mariacarla Boscono Opening the Show (Image Credit: Ferrari)

Natalia Vodianova Closing the Show (Image Credit: Ferrari)

The spring 2022, ready-to-wear collection is a bold, steadfast concoction of high-quality material, Italian design of creativity, multi-function – and it’s sustainable, too. With sizing ranging from XXXS to XXXL, the fashion line stands side by side with how motoring is perceived by the world – impeccable for any genders, as well as body shapes. In addition, more than half of the men’s and women’s fashion collection also sees fluid fabrics along with primary colours with a splash of aesthetic distinctiveness. Spotted on the runway show was as well another of Iannone’s creations as part of Ferrari’s license with Puma and Ray-Ban, uncovering the new exclusive sneakers and sunshades of which featured the Ferrari emblems – all in the very much Ferrari way.

(Image Credit: Ferrari)

(Main and featured image: Ferrari)

The Ferrari’s first fashion collection is available from today throughout 2021 until June 2022 via online and at a flagship boutique in Ferrari’s Maranello hub. To find out more, visit ferrari.com/th