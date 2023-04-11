Floral Designer Shirts to Bring Out Your Songkran Glam this Thai New Year

Guess what fashion trend has been with Songkran for as long as we remember? Colourful floral shirts, of course.

Nevertheless, these are not ordinary floral shirts that you wear once because your family tells you to. These are highly fashionable and highly extravagant floral designer shirts that, seeing what they’re worth, you may want to wear on any occasions beyond the Songkran festival. From millennial favourite Jacquemus to classic Kenzo and Saint Laurent, here are the designer floral shirts to bring out your Songkran glam this year.

[Hero and featured image credit: Versace]

Floral Designer Shirts for Songkran Glam

Jacquemus Floral-Print Short-Sleeve Shirt

This pink loose-fit shirt from the French brand Jacquemus features large flowers all over. With short and wide sleeves, a V-neck, and light-weight viscose fabric, it is perfect to be worn amid the rising temperatures during Songkran. The white base makes it easier to match with any pant colour, too.

Saint Laurent Floral Printed Short-Sleeved Shirt

Saint Laurent presents one distinct shirt that fits unbelievably well with Thailand’s Songkran festival. This floral printed cotton shirt with tropical blooms is made for the season with its vivid, brightening effect.

Kenzo Floral-Print Tie-Front Shirt

Kenzo’s signature poppy flowers are printed all over on this playful tie-up shirt. On a white background, the red poppy stands out exuding a summer effect on a breezy viscose fabric best for the summer occasion.

Balenciaga Floral Short Sleeve Shirt

Cut for an oversized fit, this cool, bright yellow shirt is made for those who are confident in their style. It features a classic collar, curved hem, and short sleeves on a non-stretch polyester fabric. Wear it on its own or as the second layer on top of your bikini.

Marni Graphic Floral-Print Silk Shirt

Italy’s bold fashion house Marni takes its recognisable design and vivid colours to this silk shirt. Standing out with the cheerful blue background, the floral shirt is fabricated from lightweight silk in Italy, meant for loose fit styling.

Valentino Floral Pattern Camp Collar Shirt

This sophisticated floral print looks stunning on the contrast of the brown and blue-green background. The camp collar silk shirt with chest patch pocket is just one among the several floral print designs from Valentino.

Versace Orchid Silk Shirt

This orchid silk shirt from Versace takes from the floral pattern from the early 2000s archives, resulting in a nostalgic contrast of bright pink and green on a black background. The fluid fit gives off a relaxing look suitable for any casual day in summer.

