Looking for some streetwear staples for days you don’t feel like dressing up but still want to make a point? The new Fragment x Maserati streetwear capsule collection features unique and bold pieces for this winter.

Earlier this June, a special collaboration between Maserati and Hiroshi Fujiwara of cult streetwear label Fragment gave birth to two special editions of Maserati’s Ghibli sports sedan: the Ghibli Operanera and the Ghibli Operabianca. Under the car manufacturer’s high-end personalisation programme Fuoriserie, Fujiwara reimagined and deconstructed Maserati’s iconic mobile, creating a cutting-edge bitonal duo in a selection of opaque and glossy black and white models.

This time, the switch is flipped. Instead, fans of the two brands will be able to enjoy wearable art through the limited-edition capsule collection co-designed by Fujiwara and Maserati. The collection features streetwear staple pieces, including two different styles of hoodies, oversized t-shirts and a baseball cap with Fragment’s signature and Maserati’s famous Trident symbol.

The partnership certainly reflects Fujiwara’s eyes for pop culture and contemporary streetwear and Maserati’s unapologetic boldness. This idea of ‘itanji (いたんじ)’, which roughly translates to ‘nonconformist’, captures the two creators’ audacious spirit and originality. Those who wish to embody the spirit or collect this special collaboration can shop the capsule collection at any Maserati Store worldwide or online.

