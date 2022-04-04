Grammys 2022: The Best Looks from the Red Carpet

On 3 April 2022, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards (Grammys 2022) were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Here, browse through some of the best looks from this year’s red carpet. 

At the Grammys 2022 which took place yesterday, the stars graced the red carpet dressed in glitz and glamour. While the star-studded Grammys saw some gorgeous shades of pink, including Justin Bieber in a hot pink beanie over his Balenciaga suit, many other celebrities served bold looks in black as well. Stars like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow and Halsey arrived donning black ensembles accessorised in different ways. H.E.R. and Japanese Breakfast added shades of yellow to the best-dressed looks.

Looking ‘smooth like butter,’ Korean pop band BTS were spotted in brown, blue and white Louis Vuitton suits. Host Trevor Noah chose a Gucci suit for his red carpet appearance.

The Best Red Carpet Looks from Grammys 2022

Justin Bieber in Balenciaga and Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

Hailey and Justin Bieber
Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

BTS in Louis Vuitton

BTS
(L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope. (Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP)

Lady Gaga in Armani Prive paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels

Lady Gaga
Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa in Versace

Dua Lipa
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Megan Thee Stallion in Roberto Cavalli

Megan Thee Stallion
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Billie Eilish in Rick Owens

Billie Eilish
Image credit:  Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood

Olivia Rodrigo
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Halsey in Pressiat

Halsey
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Japanese Breakfast in Valentino

Japanese Breakfast
Michelle Zauner. (Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP)

H.E.R. in Dundas

H.E.R.
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Jack Harlow (L) in Givenchy and Lil Nas X in Balmain

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X
Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Doja Cat in Atelier Versace

Gramms 2022 red carpet: Doja Cat
Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

St. Vincent in Gucci

Gramms 2022 red carpet: St. Vincent
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

 Trevor Noah in Gucci

Gramms 2022 red carpet: Tevero Noah
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Saweetie in Valentino

Gramms 2022 red carpet: Saweetie
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

