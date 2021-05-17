Clothing has meaning. That piece you wore during a date with your first love, that bag you got from your mother that you carry around with you everywhere — they are not just the centrepiece of your every day but instead a memorabilia from snapshots of one’s life. It carries meaning and adds more to your look by elevating your image and style. Gucci Beloved, the latest collection from fashion’s favourite power house, embodies this very sentiment.

Gucci Beloved looks back on its past and redefines it for the present. It brings with it familiar elements and reiterates them in the most personal and human way. Designed by Alessandro Michele, each “beloved” classic Gucci designs and its archival elements are brought under a new light to accompany you in your everyday life. Paying tribute to classic Gucci bags, the creative director takes iconic bags and reimagined them with new colours and textures. Think colourful Dionysus bags and Gucci Horsebit 1955, or the GG Marmont with enamelled buckle.

Alongside the collection, creative director Alessandro Michel has also conjured up the campaign through a playful take on the late-night Hollywood talk show setting. It brings on board renowned host James Corden to the “Beloved” show, where celebrities, stars, athletes and friends of the house talk about their latest ventures and their beloved item—the Gucci handbag. Here are some of the vibrant highlights from the Beloved line.

“We decided to show the concept of ‘beloved’ in an ironic way in the campaign, being inspired by the fact that bags are the protagonists in my life and in the lives of many other people… We went back in time to the original TV talk shows, where the protagonist is the bag itself, the big star. Very often these creations are named after influential women who conditioned the habits and customs of many. It is precisely because they have great personalities that in the industry we gave them these powerful names; and now we have them in a show and twisted with the idea that there were two stars: the bag and the actual talent. A game of cross-references between the two great protagonists.”

For more information, visit Gucci.

(All images: Gucci)