An Exclusive Preview of Gucci’s New Flagship Store & Gucci Archive installation at The Emporium Bangkok

Big news for city-dwelling fans of Gucci — the brand is making its return to The Emporium Bangkok! Finally reopening with fully renovated interiors, Gucci’s new flagship space comes complete with an extensive selection of mens and womenswear, encompassing everything you need from ready-to-wear to handbags, shoes, jewellery, accessories, and even a selection of beloved items from Gucci Décor. From the interior styling, to an exclusive Gucci Archive Exhibition, here’s everything we know about the new space.

Sleek, Subtle Interiors

Interior-wise, Gucci takes things down a refreshingly new direction, placing subtlety and refinement at the forefront with a facade of optical Italian marble. With a welcoming ambiance, the space blends striking geometric designs and modern aesthetic styling, with nods to the traditional and romantic. Expect beautiful — albeit slightly unexpected — material combinations that come together in an airy space reflective of Gucci’s flair for tasteful eccentricity.

Artisan woods blend harmoniously with the hand-painted parquet, while technical and mechanical displays of burnished brass shelving are seen alongside soft gold satin fabrics that adorn the rooms. Upholstery in rich, sea blue velvet rests upon armchair sand sofas, while vintage oriental rugs are seen layered upon one another for added depth. As if there wasn’t enough to see already, the flagship also offers front-row views of the nearby Benjasiri park, wholly elevating the shopping experience.

Gucci Archive Installation

To celebrate the highly-anticipated reopening, Gucci is hosting a special installation, featuring an exclusive collection of pieces especially sourced from the House’s Archive. The space is laid out to resemble an immersive catwalk, with eye-catching floral motifs and illuminated arches highlighting a pathway to the installation space.

Expect to see vintage styles of the iconic Jackie and Bamboo bags, as well as newer items drawn from Alessandro Michele’s latest collections. Fans of the House’s emblematic prints will revel in the collection of precious silk scarves, presented alongside travel items that date back to the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

To find out more about Gucci’s newly renovated flagship store, check out the hashtag #GucciBangkokEmporium, or contact Gucci via Line Official at @gucciTH.