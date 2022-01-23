Get Into the Tiger-Spirit this Lunar New Year at Gucci’s New Pop-Up Store in ICONSIAM

Gucci celebrates the Year of the Tiger with a fiery new pop-up store in ICONSIAM, dedicated to the Gucci Tiger collection.

Earlier this month, Gucci unveiled a special tiger collection to commemorate the Lunar New Year. Fabulously vibrant, the exclusive drop centers around a special print, which shows a tiger lounging against a backdrop of greenery and florals. Taking the Chinese New Year spirit even further, the maison has now launched a new Gucci Pop-Up at ICONSIAM, especially dedicated to the Gucci Tiger collection.

Entering the pop-up, guests are greeted by a flashy ‘Gucci Tiger’ sign. Inside, interiors have been aptly designed to resemble an otherworldly forest, with giant LED leaves forming an overhead canopy, and charming checkered floors that nod to Gucci’s bold, edgy identity. Matelassé velvet poufs fill the dreamy space, lit by a series of chrome spotlights, while the products in the collection are displayed on vintage-esque brass racks and shelves.

Product-wise, expected a varied selection of ready-to-wear and accessories, all of which draw from Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s love for nature. The signature print of the line can be found on a range of designs, going from classic outerwear and denim, to shirts, dresses and more.

Shoe and bag silhouettes come complete with prints and exquisite embroidery, often also bearing the iconic GG monogram. A series of new watches, eyewear designs, silk accessories and hats are also available, completing the fabulous tiger-centric selection.

The Gucci Tiger Pop-Up store will be open at Thara Hall, on the M floor of ICONSIAM, from today until February 6, 2022. To find out more, visit gucci.com.