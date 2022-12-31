Gucci Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit with a New Capsule Collection

Gucci is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with a unique capsule collection.

The Italian fashion house has introduced festive ready-to-wear clothing and accessories, which includes variations of rabbit, an animal that represents intelligence, health, and longevity.

In a fantastical field of flowers full of uplifting hues, the serene protagonists of the campaign dedicated to the Year of the Rabbit encounter the whimsical creature, just as the House codes do in the celebratory capsule collection. Discover more https://t.co/mxzvscZXUy pic.twitter.com/XmJbjGM6Iq — gucci (@gucci) December 27, 2022

What Is The New Gucci Collection About?

Gucci’s Year of the Rabbit collection sees the use of fancy colourful prints and embellishments splashed across clothing, bags, jewellery, shoes, accessories, and timepieces and a heavy focus on variations of rabbit prints. Think of T-shirts, leather loafers, and G-Timeless watches. The womenswear selection includes knitwear, printed silk blouses, and signature handbags, whereas the menswear pieces include graphic patterns in sporty silhouettes, printed shirts, trench coats, backpacks, leather totes and printed footwear. Special renditions of the House’s signature handbags from Gucci Diana totes with hand-painted stripes to Gucci Horsebit 1955 shoulder bags featuring precious leather, tweeds, and studs, complete the capsule collection.

More About Gucci’s Year Of Rabbit Campaign

In the Year of the Rabbit campaign directed by Max Siedentopf, we see a group of friends encountering rabbits in a beautiful blooming field, infusing the collection with a light and hopeful feel. Vibrant and colourful tones are set across the campaign, bringing in the joyful celebratory spirit of the new year. The uplifting hues of the blooms amplify the mood and playful moments alternate with more sentimental ones in this dream-like meadow.

Launching on December 27, the collection will be available in select Gucci stores around the world and will be showcased in dedicated window displays and pop-ups inspired by the spray-paint rabbit print from the collection.

Check out the Year of the Rabbit capsule collection campaign below

The Italian house announced the capsule collection on its social media handles including Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

(Main and feature picture credits: Courtesy Instagram/Gucci)

