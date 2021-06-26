“We all had a lot of joy working together, his team and my team,” said Creative Director Véronique Nichanian of her first collaboration with experimental director Cyril Teste for Hermès Men’s Spring 2021 show.

The pair’s camaraderie led to a reunion for Hermès Men’s Autumn 2021, in which Teste and Nichanian delivered a seven-section split screen format to allow viewers to see the show from multiple angles, as one would in person.

Turns out the duo’s love for each other’s work runs deep. For Summer 2022, Teste is back on board with Hermès with a third digital show happening on Saturday, 26 June, at 7pm (Thailand time). And if past collabs were any indication, we’re expecting intimacy, sensuality and a sophisticated ease in both design and presentation.

Catch the livestream below:

