One of the biggest pet-related trends we see in 2021 is unsurprisingly down to pet health. With accelerated demands in pet food niches like freeze-dried or ketogenic dog food, and new categories of products such as dog wipes or dog toothpastes, the direction of the pet industry is rather quite clear. And the same also applies to a line of high-end, luxury pet segment – because your four-legged friend deserves a special accessory, too.

Fendi presents an exclusive pet travel line featuring high-end lifestyle pieces for your beloved furry ones. The pet collection contains a suite of unparallel-quality essentials, distinguished by the signature FF logo, in the shades of brown and tobacco.

The line sees a pet carrier bag adorned with a custom-built leather tag, a water repellent nylon coat, a brown fabric leash and collar with a metal name plate customised with an FF logo tag. Scroll through the gallery below to discover more of a how-to on stepping up your pet game for a deluxe feel and fun touch – brought to you by Fendi.

