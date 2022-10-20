How “Forever – Valentino” in Doha Explores the Decades-Long History of the Maison

The “Forever – Valentino” exhibition will be an archive of the brand’s six decades of cutting-edge designs with Valentino Garavani as the heart and soul. The exhibition is slated to open in Doha this October 28, 2022

Maison Valentino pays tribute to founder and fashion emperor Valentino Garavani with a one-of-a-kind exhibition titled “Forever – Valentino”.

When we think of Valentino, the iconic Valentino Red and Pink PP Pantone come to mind. Who could forget seeing Zendaya slaying in the Maison’s campaign lately or the endless names of Hollywood stars gracing the red carpet in the iconic crimson red hue?

The fashion house is adored by many for its elegant use of shape and form in whimsical silhouettes. It’s what makes the brand so iconic today. Founded by the ‘emperor of fashion’ Valentino Garavani, the mastermind behind these avant-garde pieces has the power and ability to recognise every stitch, fabric and flow of the silhouette. In fact, Valentino was glorified as a leading force in Italian couture. Since its debut in the fashion world in 1962, the fashion codes remain just as iconic.

(All images: Valentino)

Titled “Forever — Valentino”, the Maison pays tribute to the legendary fashion icon Valentino Garavani with an exhibition you would not want to miss. The 200-piece immersive collection features the Maison’s signature haute couture designs, pret-a-porter silhouettes and is accompanied by the brand’s iconic fashion accessories in an immersive setting. Paying homage to the heart of the Maison, the exhibition is also a voyage to what makes Valentino so great today, along with a brief history on where it all started: Rome.

“This is where we all belong, and this is where everything starts.” – Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Slated for its first-ever and the largest presentation to date in Doha, the exhibition will virtually transport you to Rome with its dream-like image of the city as fans can explore in and out of palazzos, squares and courtyards. Apart from that, visitors are allowed to have a closer look at the Valentino Ateliers, the archives and the fitting salons in the fabled headquarters of Piazza Mignanelli. Think of it as an exploration to uncover the beautiful mysteries behind the fashion houses’ six decades-long histories in the exhibition.

You will also have the opportunity to view the upcoming Valentino Autumn/Winter Haute Couture collection and archival pieces worn by iconic women – Elizabeth Taylor, Jacqueline Kennedy and Zendaya. In case you didn’t know, actress Elizabeth Taylor was Garavani’s first Hollywood client to wear one of his pieces – and the rest was history. In 1961, the glamorous star donned a white chiffon gown with ostrich-feather hem during her movie premiere of Spartacus.

As a celebration of the life of Valentino Garavani and coinciding with his 90th birthday, the exhibition will feature signature creations curated by creative director Pierpaolo Picciolli himself, artistic director of the New Museum New York Massimiliano Gioni and author Alexander Fury.

“Forever – Valentino” will be open to the public from 28 October 2022 to 1 April 2023 in M7, Msheireb Downtown Doha.

For more info and to purchase tickets, head over to the M7 website.

This story first appeared here.