Holiday 2021 Gift Guide: 6 Luxury Brands that Will Make Your Festive Season Sparkle

The cool weather, the carols, and the air of festivities signify the most beautiful time of the year. The holiday season looks hopeful as loved ones can gather and give gifts to celebrate the year’s end. We round up some of the most beautiful pieces from Siam Paragon, a world-class shopping destination with an excellent selection of luxury brands, that’ll make for the perfect gift this season.

Dior

The French maison celebrates the magic of the holidays with dreamy pieces designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Inspired by the beauty of Greek mythology, Dior’s holiday edit features Lady Dior, Dior Bobby bags, and the Dior Caro with the iconic pied-de-poule pattern. There are also the Dior Travel vanity and the Dior Book Tote (also available in a mini model) in embroidered versions of the signature Dior Oblique. Sneakers lovers will be impressed by gifts in the form of the Dior-ID and Dior Vibe sneakers in cream and gold. However, for an extra special trinket, the silk scarves with the Monsieur Dior lucky charm are a poetic gift for Christmas.

(Images: Dior)

Gucci

Gucci’s holiday campaign celebrates its centenary year with the concept of a mixed tape—memorabilia from the analogue era—featuring four different themes of ‘tracks’ with gifts for everyone. The first, of course, would be none other than the items from ‘The Hacker Project’ in the Gucci Aria collection, where Balenciaga’s and Gucci’s design codes are ‘hacked’ and presented through pieces such as a Jackie 1961 bag with a Balenciaga logo or a Gucci Flora-patterned Triple sneakers.

Track 2 features a Gucci horse motif for lovers of the equestrian world, while Track 3, Gucci Lifestyle and Décor, features lifestyle items and decorations ranging from luxurious porcelain to ornate silverware. Last but not least is the final track, New Year’s Eve, which aptly celebrates the festivity with items from Gucci Beauty and elegant ready-to-wear pieces in embroidered lace and velvet dresses. Everything from the Gucci Gift campaign will come in the iconic Gucci green, black and burgundy packaging with the Gucci 100 logo that is classy and fashionable for this season.

(Images: Gucci)

Prada

Prada Holiday 2021 truly captures the joy of the holidays in style. Featuring crystal and sparkling sequin ornaments on new silhouettes, those giving and receiving the pieces from Prada’s holiday collection will enjoy them from day to night throughout the winter season. It’s not even about the weather, because these sparkling pieces are designed to dazzle with just the right amount of extravagance. For the lady, sequin-embroidered skirts, a sharp jacket with polka dot mesh totes, or a metallic Prada handbag are fun and cool. For the gentleman, expressing the fun of the holidays through sophisticated, modern tailoring with silver accents will never go amiss for any party looks.

(Images: Prada)

Miu Miu

Those looking for something to wear to a party will love the Miu Miu Nuit collection. Featuring sportswear in unexpected fabrics like velvet with sequins and pavé crystal on Vichy checks, the collection explores the concept of femininity, seeking new interpretations and perceptions of feminine items such as frills, crystal, bows, sensual textiles and colours. An excellent fit for the festive season, the Miu Miu Nuit collection combines feminine with masculine through delicate motifs on tuxedo detailing and tailoring, along with evening skirts, denim and jackets.

(Images: Miu Miu)

Saint Laurent

It’s all fun and gleaming gold for Saint Laurent’s holiday collection this year. A great statement or accent to classic party attire, the maison’s metallic gold envelope clutch and bow-tie crop top in cupro velvet will look fantastic for any parties and celebrations. For the gentlemen, a red, single-breasted jacket or Saint Laurent’s ‘Le Monogramme’ Camera Bag are a great way to add some colours to the holiday season.

(Images: Saint Laurent)

Fendi

Fendi’s Men Winter Capsule Collection offers pieces inspired by Fendi Men’s connection to the great outdoors through marbling designs inspired by the stones and carvings in the alpine landscape. Ultra urban and modern, the winter collection features the colours of day and night, with shades ranging from brown and earthy yellow to black and dark blue with marbling designs through hints of grey and white in the house’s archived prints. The marbled design is paired with Fendi’s iconic FF logo, Karligraphy monogramme and a 3D pattern on the collection’s blue monochrome blouson and Bermuda shorts. A great gift for those who enjoy something fun and laidback without compromising one’s sense of style.

(Images: Fendi)

Siam Paragon World Fashion: Celebration In Style

The luxury shopping experience is never complete without a store visit. For those in Bangkok and Thailand, the boutiques at Siam Paragon offer a wonderful experience and a great promotion: ‘Siam Paragon World Fashion: Celebration In Style.’ Receive a Siam Gift Card worth THB3,000 for every spending over THB40,000 on participating luxury brands. For SCB credit card members, receive an additional THB1,500 Siam Gift Card. Shop for the perfect holiday gift now at Siam Paragon.

For more information, visit Siam Paragon.