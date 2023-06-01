Jacquemus x Nike to Reinvent the Popular Air Force 1 with ‘JF1’

Nike’s super popular sneakers are about receive another high-end adaptation with the Jacquemus x Nike Air Force 1 collab.

The duo is collaborating to drop another iconic Swoosh silhouette in “Triple White” and “Triple Black” palettes. The Jacquemus x Nike Air Force 1 “JF1” collaboration is set for a June 13 release. And yes, we are jazzed.

Nike x Jacquemus: “JF1″ in Triple White” and “Triple Black colourways

The first images of the sneaker have emerged on eBay, unveiling a genuinely unique design. Blending Jacquemus’ signature style and Nike’s performance excellence, the “JF1” features high-end construction like the Air Humara. The pair is complete with premium leather, ballistic mesh, and buttery suede. In addition, the brand-new drop outfits are the ’80s basketball model. But, of course, we can’t talk about this sneaker without mentioning the special “JF1” marking on the lace dubrae.

Moreover, they have a debossed co-branding on their heel tab and miniature metallic Swooshes on their side panels, similar to the Humara. While the pairs’ availability is exclusive, the sizing and opportunities are not. Jacquemus has also emphasised the importance of collaboration being accessible “for all sizes”.

“JF1” release date and price

Talks of a possible Jacquemus and Nike collaboration began in 2021 when Nike collaborator Yoon Ahn posted a picture featuring Virgil Abloh, Travis Scott, Matthew Williams, Hiroshi Fujiwara, Tom Sachs, and Drake on Instagram. Apart from Nike’s well-known partners was French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus. Shortly after, Simon Porte Jacquemus broke the internet by announcing the Jacquemus x Nike collaboration.

There’s only one way to secure your pair as soon it releases on June 13: the Jacquemus website. However, if you can’t snag your pair, pieces will be available in Nike’s digital storefront, and a few select retail stores for USD 170. So, score the reinvented Air Force 1 before it sells out.

(All image credits: jacquemus/Instagram)

This story first appeared here.