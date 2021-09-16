Jaspal and Diane von Fürstenberg Team up for a Colourful Collection 

Jaspal collaborates with Diane von Fürstenberg for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2021 collection, for a line that is appealing to women of all generations.

Over the years, Thai fashion lavel Jaspal has worked with numerous renowned fashion brands, and for their upcoming Fall/Winter 2021 collection is teaming up with Diane von Fürstenberg (DVF). This manifold collection is said to appeal to women of all generations. Here’s a closer look.

[All image credit: DVF and Jaspal]

Diane von Fürstenberg

Known as “building commitment and empowering women on their journey to become a woman in charge,” the Belgian-born designer and businesswoman is known for creating looks that symbolise feminism. Celebrated for her acclaimed wrap dress which brought her to fame back in the day, the distinguished designer ventures to empower women through her fashion events and through her clothing.

Jaspal x Diane von Fürstenberg

Jaspal’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection brings Diane’s diagnostic patterns to Bangkok. The upcoming collection encapsulates the beauty of nature through floral patterns, nature-inspired motifs, and vibrant colour schemes.

Drawing upon the Belgian designer’s iconic wrap dresses, the high-spirited collection is an amalgamation of DVF’s signature floral flair and Jaspal’s enterprising silhouettes. Pivoting on alacrity and palatial depictions, the collection enclasps the femininity of DVF’s #InCharge ethos for women of all generations.

The Jaspal x Diane von Fürstenberg collection will be available from September 28, 2021.