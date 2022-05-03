Sikanya “Pau” Saktidej Recalls the Success of Kipling Thailand’s International Women’s Day Campaign

Celebrating International Women’s Month, Kipling Thailand launched an empowering campaign in March that brought together some of Thailand’s most prominent, successful, and inspiring women. We spoke to Executive Director Sikanya “Pau” Saktidej Bhanubandh, as she looked back on the campaigns’ success and what it represented.

Fans of Kipling will recall that back in March, the brand unveiled a special campaign in celebration of International Women’s Day. The campaign featured an exciting collaboration with three renowned female designers, including London-based artist Marylou Faure, Hong Kong-based knitwear designer Grace Lant, as well as Jessica Siskin, the creative mastermind behind New York’s famed confectionary store.

Ever the firm believer in female empowerment, Kipling Thailand too launched a campaign to complement the brands’ global initiatives, helmed by Executive Director Sikanya “Pau” Saktidej Bhanubandh. The campaign brought together accomplished women from all walks of life, each representing different personas, lifestyles, and professions. The women — a varied group ranging from renowned actors, to businesswomen, designers and influencers alike — shared their views and values, in an effort to inspire others in society.

“At first, I didn’t mean to make it such a big campaign,” Pau admits, when we sat down with her to discuss the project. “I only approached, well, a few dozen women I admire.”

This is an understatement. The campaign included some of society’s most well-recognised faces — highly-successful women including names such as Sririta Jensen Narongdej, Suquan Bulakul, ML Ploynapas Leenutaphong, Sittharmanin “Pam” Susamawathanakun, Kornkanok “Lek” Yongsakul and many, many more.

Pau shares that the campaign really began from her own passion towards promoting empowerment and freedom of expression among women. Kipling’s goal of creating positive energy, and encouraging females to discover and pursue themselves was something that spoke to her. She intended for Kipling Thailand’s campaign to be a reminder that each woman can succeed in her own right — that each has a different personality, different ambitions, and likewise, her own unique strengths.

“It’s probably not my fate to do something small,” she tells us with a laugh, “when people learned about it, they also wanted to participate. We aren’t really promoting any products. We just want to show solidarity of successful modern women, and everyone wanted to join. We ended up with so many people, and I couldn’t be more happy!”

To find out more about Kipling Thailand’s International Women’s Day Campaign, as well as what all the participating females had to say, visit the official Instagram account @kipling_thai_official. Or, order Kipling’s special edition Art Tote bag at kiplingthailand.com/art-festival-collection.