L’Astelle Debuts its First Ever Traditional Thai Dress

Marking the first traditional Thai design by renowned haute couture brand L’Astelle, the crystal-studded dress offers a spectacular play on culture and heritage.

Revered for immaculate embroidery work and handcrafted techniques, Thai-based haute couture atelier, L’Astelle, has recently ventured into new grounds, unveiling its first-ever Thai traditional outfit, which brings together classic refinement and modern couture.

A truly timeless statement piece, the brands’ first traditional Thai dress features a fully-sleeved silhouette, complete with a high neckline top — handmade, of course, by none other than Paris’ top couturier. Classic Thai design elements are reinterpreted with a contemporary twist, brought to life through L’Astelle’s magical flair for the three-dimensional.

Dainty microbeads and Swarovski crystals of various shades of gold are brought together, on a silk tulle top that took over 475 hours to complete. Golden threads hold the entire design together, glimmering in the light.

The lower half features an ivory skirt, which plays with Thailand’s local Pikul flower. Silver silk floss gives the skirt a subtle shine, while a traditional gold belt — adorned with a crystal buckle — adds an extra touch of sophistication.

