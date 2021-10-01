Giddy up and get ready for the much-awaited Hermès Spring/Summer 2022 Women’s Ready-to-wear collection, which will be streamed live for you to enjoy from the comfort of your maison.

Hermès SS22: First Saturday of October

That’s right, on October 2, 2021, the Maison will be revealing their SS22 collection. Dress up, sit back and lose yourself in the Hermès wonderland this Saturday from 7:30 pm (Thai time) onwards.

Leather? For Spring? Groundbreaking

Unlike the previous Autumn/Winter 2021 Women’s Ready-to-wear Collection, this time, we are left to wonder what wonders the maison will present to us. From the teaser, it seems that leather and light, earthy hues will take the stage.

Date: October 2, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 pm (Thai Time)

To watch the show, visit the Hermès website.