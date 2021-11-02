Livestream: Gucci Presents Gucci Love Parade Show

Gucci continues its centenary celebration with the house’s latest fashion show: Gucci Love Parade. Alessandro Michele’s second presentation for the year 2021 will be unveiled via livestream on November 3, 2021, from 10am (Thai time) onwards.

Held on Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard, the show will bring creativity and culture together in a post-pandemic rebirth. In keeping with the house’s Changemakers programme via Gucci Equilibrium, Gucci will also support the communities of Los Angeles through donations to organisations that tackle issues including mental health and homelessness.

Watch the livestream here: