Livestream: Gucci Presents Gucci Love Parade Show

By Nicharee Phatitit
Senior Writer
02 Nov 2021
Livestream: Gucci Presents Gucci Love Parade Show
Style
Livestream: Gucci Presents Gucci Love Parade Show

Gucci continues its centenary celebration with the house’s latest fashion show: Gucci Love Parade. Alessandro Michele’s second presentation for the year 2021 will be unveiled via livestream on November 3, 2021, from 10am (Thai time) onwards.

Held on Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard, the show will bring creativity and culture together in a post-pandemic rebirth. In keeping with the house’s Changemakers programme via Gucci Equilibrium, Gucci will also support the communities of Los Angeles through donations to organisations that tackle issues including mental health and homelessness.

Watch the livestream here:

gucci 100 Gucci

Nicharee Phatitit
Senior Writer
Print and multimedia content creator Nicharee is a journalist, translator and copywriter who has written extensively for several of Thailand's prominent lifestyle publications and luxury beauty brands. Her translation of Euny Hong's 'The Power of Nunchi: The Korean Secret to Happiness and Success' was recently published.
Art & Culture beauty Design & Property Lifestyle Wine & Dine

You might also like

follow our daily snapshots at @prestigeth

[instagram-feed num=6 cols=3 class=pre-footer showfollow=false]