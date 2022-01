Hermès will be presenting its Winter 2022 collection for men this Saturday January 22, at 9pm (Thai time).

Created by Véronique Nichanian, the show will be directed by Cyril Teste. While not much has been revealed about this seasons’ line-up for #HermesHomme, the maison’s teaser hints at a collection that is at once sophisticated and timelessly light.

Tune in this weekend to livestream the Hermès Men’s Winter 2022 runway show below.

In the meantime, you can find out more at hermes.com.