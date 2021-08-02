Style

Louis 200 Kicks Off A Worldwide Celebration of its Founder's Bicentennial Birthday

Celebrating Monsieur Louis Vuitton‘s bicentennial birthday, the Maison kicks off ‘Louis 200’, a global series of creative initiatives to commemorate the birth of its founder.

Louis 200 is unlike any other tributes. Over a few months, this global campaign will look back on the life and legacy of Louis Vuitton’s founder, whose adventurous and entrepreneurial streaks shone as brightly as his design skills. Louis 200 will not be anything typical exhibition but a collective global campaign interpreted through various media. Featuring collaborators worldwide, fans of the Maison will be treated with ideas that span across the centuries, from store window displays showcasing the reimagined iconic trunks from 200 contributors to a video game embedded with NFTs.

Fans of Louis Vuitton will also be able to enjoy the story of Louis Vuitton through other traditional media. Louis 200 will feature various forms of art, including a large-scale triptych of the founder painted by Alex Katz. A fictionalised novel by French author Caroline Bongrand will also be published by Gallimard—in French and English. Instead of the usual exhibition, the Maison will also be launching a documentary, Looking for Louis, that tells the story of Louis Vuitton and his life journey. This collective experience and tribute is an apt homage for both Louis Vuitton himself and the legacy that continues today. 

Connecting the past and present

Born on August 4, 1821, Louis Vuitton’s legacy still lives 200 years after his birth. At the age of 13, Louis left his hometown in the French Jura region of Anchay to seek his fortune. Arriving in Paris after travelling there by foot, Louis landed an apprenticeship with Roman Maréchal, a renowned trunk maker and packer, where he picked up all the skills needed to open his own Maison in 1845.

The shop at 4 rue Neuve-des-Capucines

The Maison at 4 rue Neuve-des-Capucines near Paris’ Place Vendôme boomed, where his works were loved by many powerful clientele, including Empress Eugénie. Louis revolutionised the industry with new designs and functional innovations such as waterproof coated canvas and re-conceived trunks with flat lids.

This year, Louis 200 will serve as a bridge between Monsieur Vuitton himself and the modern-day visionaries striving towards their life’s work. The tribute is untainted by corresponding product launches, and instead, it is a pure celebration of creative expressions. 

