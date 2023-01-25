LINE releases Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama LINE Stickers

Amongst all the major fashion collaborations around the world this year, it seems the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama partnership is one of the grandest. Not only taking over London’s Harrods, now locals in Thailand too get to enjoy a series of limited-edition Line stickers.

Louis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama, a prominent Japanese artist, have teamed up for a second time. This time around, the collaboration involves a lot of colours and reimaginations of Louis Vuitton’s most iconic pieces. Kusama has adorned these with her signature motifs of painted dots, metal dots, infinity dots, and psychedelic flowers.

As part of this extraordinary campaign, the collaboration also presents an adorable set of stickers on the LINE application to Thai users as well. The star of the stickers is Vivienne, Louis Vuitton’s mascot, with her usual four-leafed flower head and a motif eye. She is ornamented with Kusama’s colourful dots, alongside daily expressions that can be used for any occasion.

The Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama LINE stickers are available to download for friends of the Official Account until April 22, 2023 only.