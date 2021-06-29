Royals have long been the fashion icons but over the years their looks have reached the pinnacle of style and grace, causing quite a stir.

Some of the looks even made history and their extravagant hats, head-turning looks at the events and effortless coordination of statement accessories with the overall outfit leaving us in awe.

Royals love their fashion brands and stick to the ones that amalgamate tradition and practicality. From Queen Elizabeth II to Queen Rania and Meghan Markle, here are some of the designers and fashion brands that make the most iconic outfits for royals.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II has been a constant fashion icon with her era-defining outfits. Today, the monarch loves her custom colourful ensembles by designer Angela Kelly to stand out in the crowd. She is always pairing them with her signature black Launer handbags and Anello & Davide loafers.









Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess is known for her elegant style. Be it gorgeous midi dresses, classic work attires or preppy casual outfits, she carries everything with grace. She has long been an ardent lover of Alexander McQueen dresses but she loves her Zara and H&M pieces as well. She is also famous for recycling her outfits and repeating her favourite coats and dresses among others. Here are some of her iconic fashion moments where she is not anything less than flawless.

Duchess of Cambridge in Alexander McQueen outfits.









Apart from the designer labels, she loves wearing Zara outfits.







Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle has ushered in a new wave of modernity with chic street style and is not afraid of dressing up in bold colours. She loves her navies, greens and reds, though green is reportedly her favourite amongst all. She dons everything effortlessly making her one of the most stylish royals. Let us take a look at some of her favourite fashion brands.

Meghan has been wearing the Canadian knitwear brand Line the Label for years amongst other A-listers.

Meghan made headlines when she wore an emerald green custom dress by the British designer which reportedly cost US$ 2,000 and paired the look with nude Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Wearing an emerald green Emilia Wickstead cape dress paired with a matching hat. (Image credit: Tolga Akmen/AFP)

The Duchess of Sussex dazzled in the red floor-length gown from the British luxury womenswear brand Safiyaa alongside her husband Prince Harry at the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music. (Image credit: Sussex Royal/ Instagram)

She loves donning trench dresses. Here’s a camel-coloured trench dress from Banana Republic she wore at The University of Johannesburg. (Image credit: Sussex Royal/ Instagram)

Meghan looked stunning in this white trench dress from Black British designer Grace Wales Bonner during her first public appearance after Archie was born. (Image credit: Sussex Royal/ Instagram)

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall has evolved her signature fashion style from exquisite lace outfits to custom suits with bright colours paired with Chanel pumps and pearls. Hats are one of her signature accessories that always matching her outfits.

Though she has many favourite fashion brands, she loves her custom-made suit sets from ace London designer Anna Valentine.

The Duchess of Cornwall chose her custom wedding gown from designer Anna Valentine with crisp detailing. (Image credit: Clarence House/ Instagram)

She wore a custom white Anna Valentine suit with a matching hat. (Image credit: Clarence House/ Instagram)

Camilla arrived in Greece wearing a striking Anna Valentine’s custom blue dress. (Image credit: Clarence House/ Instagram)

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan

Queen Rania’s royal wardrobe has all the designer numbers from leading fashion houses including Valentino, Michael Kors and Elie Saab. Her public fashion looks lean towards diplomatic and conservative codes yet classy and sophisticated at the same time.

She is a lover of trench coats and long-flowy dresses. Here are some of her favourites.

Queen Rania wore this sporty fawn trouser suit from Michael Kors paired with Givenchy sunglasses on her visit to the Dead Sea. (Image credit: Queen Rania/ Instagram)

She sported a Liya trench coat dress at the virtual 20th Warwick Economics Summit. (Image credit: Queen Rania/ Instagram)

She looked ethereal in an all-white Izeta coat dress during the official welcoming ceremony of Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway. (Image credit: Queen Rania/ Instagram)

Princess Mary of Denmark

The Aussie-turned-Danish royal has long been known as a style muse and just like the Duchess of Cambridge, she shares the same love for designer brands like Alexander McQueen and midi skirt as well as dresses.

(Left) In 2017, she stunned in a black Alexander McQueen dress to join Japan’s Crown Prince Naruhito at a concert of traditional Japanese music in Copenhagen. (Image credit: Martin Sylvest/Scanpix Denmark /Scanpix /AFP); (Right) On her Royal Tour to France in 2019, she looked chic in an Alexander McQueen tweed midi skirt with a white knit top. (Image credit: Ludovic Marin /Pool /AFP)

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, Thailand

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand is an emerging style icon known for her eclectic style and designer wardrobe comprising pieces from luxe brands like Chanel, Balmain, Dior and Thai couturier such as Tirapan.

She has also been a cover girl for Vogue Thailand, Prestige and Harper’s Bazaar. She is a designer herself under the SIRIVANNAVARI label.

Princess Sirivannavari during a photocall before Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show, wearing Dior flowy sheer embroidered dress in Paris, France. (Image credit: Anne- Christine Poujoulat / AFP)

Princess Sirivannavari wore the tweediest outfit to attend the ‘L’Art Et L’Ame De La Thailande’ Gala dinner in Paris in 2018. (Image credit: Francois Guillot/ AFP)

Princess Sirivannavari dressed in head-to-toe Chanel outfit for Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at the Grand Palais in Paris, 2019. (Image credit: Francois Guillot/ AFP)

Prince Harry

Prince Harry has demonstrated classic royal style with military gear, classic suits and top-hat for a touch of sophistication. He has a penchant for elegant and unconventional suit colours and he has served some of his best fashion moments alongside her wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry has managed to look crisp yet incredibly cool with custom-made Gives & Hawkes suits who also dressed Prince Charles, George VI, George V and Prince Williams.

Left: Prince Harry sporting blue custom suit by Gives & Hawkes suit; Right: Prince Harry looks sharp in a blue suit the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. (Image: Instagram)

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

Princess Madeleine is all about neutral ensembles and classy, figure-flattering silhouettes. She has been wowing the fans with her off-white, beige and summery outfits setting her own fashion statements.

Princess Madeline wore a cream and pink Giambattista Valli sheer dress with floral print for the christening of her third child, topped with a flower headband. (Image credit: Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency/ AFP)

She opted for a muted pink Roksanda bell-sleeved dress during Prince Oscar’s christening in 2016. (Image credit: Jonathan Nackstrand/ AFP)

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie loves her floral prints and flowy silhouettes to complement her fashion-forward style. She has been spotted wearing Erdem floral dresses with matching headbands. And she is also a proud outfit repeater.

Princess Eugenie wore Erdem custom floral gown that cost US$ 5175. (Image credit: Princess Eugenie/ Instagram)

She wore this black floral Erdem dress at Royal Ascot which she wore again at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Image credit: Princess Eugenie/ Instagram)

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice’s show-stopping style includes everything from Chanel pumps to Angela Kelly suit sets, royal gowns and head-turning hats. She loves her floral outfits and matching headgears. Here are some of her favourite fashion brands for florals and more.

For her engagement, she opted for a Zimmerman floral outfit — a green dress emblazoned with flowers, worth US$ 838. (Image credit: Princess Eugenie/ Instagram)

She went all out with a floral midi dress from The Vampire’s Wife at the garden party in Buckingham Palace. (Image credit: Yui Mok/Pool/ AFP)

She chose to wear Ralph & Russo illusion dress for her sister Princess Eugenie’s wedding. (Image credit: Yui Mok/Pool/ AFP)

Hero and Featured Image credits: (L-R) Martin Sylvest/Scanpix Denmark /Scanpix /AFP; Tolga Akmen/ AFP; Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Singapore.