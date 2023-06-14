Michael Jordan’s Flu Game Sneakers Set to Become the World’s Most Expensive Sneakers

Michael Jordan’s famed Flu Game sneakers don’t only rank as one of the most expensive sneakers in the world, but they could very soon be the world’s top most expensive sneakers after the auction.

Michael Jordan’s 1997 NBA Finals Flu Game sneakers have gone on auction for the second time through Goldin, and the bidding continues until June 14.

The sneakers were in possession of the Utah ball boy Preston Truman until he put them up for auction in 2013 and fetched over $104,000, which was already way over the original retail price. Now for the second time in 10 years, they are up on Goldin since May 13 and and until June 14.

With the opening bid at $1,050,000, we really have high hopes that they will break the record as the most expensive sneakers ever.

Known as the Air Jordan 12 Flu Game, this particular pair of Nike sneakers was worn by Michael Jordan in the 1997 NBA Finals. At the time, Jordan decided to play in Game 5 despite his illness, which was supposedly food poisoning. The athlete was sick throughout the game, almost dehydrated, and deprived of energy. He later gave an interview and stated that “I didn’t want to give up. No matter how sick I was or how tired I was or how low on energy I was. I felt the obligation to my team, to the city of Chicago, to go out and give that extra effort.”

In the end, his dedication paid off. This career-defining choice he made took the Chicago Bulls to a 90-88 victory over the Utah Jazz. This would proceed to be Jordan’s fifth NBA championship.

The iconic sneakers are in black and red adorned with MJ’s signature on the shoes.

Update: As of June 15 2023, Michael Jordan’s Flu Game sneakers sold for USD 1.38 million, making them one of the most expensive sneakers of all time, though still ranking behind the Solid Gold OVO x Air Jordans, which are valued at USD 2 million.

