Costars of global hit series KinnPorsche, Mile and Apo have been named the newest brand ambassadors of luxury fashion house Dior.

Thai Actors Mile and Apo Named Dior Brand Ambassadors

In recent years, luxury brands have tapped into the K-pop industry for new luxury brand ambassadors. After all, Blackpink’s Jennie has become Chanel’s brand ambassador, BTS’ Suga is the brand ambassador for Valentino, and more recently, NewJeans’ Hanni became the face of Gucci. The list goes on and on, however, now, Dior has looked even farther (both in field and in geography), by naming Mile and Apo as brand ambassadors.

Phakphum ‘Mile’ Romsaithong and Nattawin ‘Apo’ Wattanagitiphat became the talk of the town when they were named the newest men’s brand ambassadors for Dior, with approval and praise from menswear creative director Kim Jones. The actors will also be attending the Dior Men’s Summer 24 show.

Having been in the entertainment industry for several years starring in a number of works, both Mile and Apo found themselves as breakout stars in the BL series KinnPorsche, where they play each other’s love interests. While we’re not sure if this collaboration with a luxury fashion house will spark a trend for other actors and actresses in Thailand, we surely welcome that development.

