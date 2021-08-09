Mother’s Day 2021 Gift Guide: Stylish Items to Express Your Love

Dining out may be a no-no this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate Mother’s Day in style. Yes, we love our mothers (almost) every day, but Mother’s Day is that special occasion to give a special gift and show our love and appreciation for her.

Choosing gifts that please the receiver can be tricky, but nothing beats picking a little something for someone in your family. Sometimes, having known someone all their life can mean unintentionally overlooking the tiny details about them that change over time. That’s why Mother’s Day is a lovely opportunity to focus and reflect on our mums, what they’re like as a person, and what they would actually like. The process could be tedious or fun: either you know what to pick, or you haven’t the faintest idea.

So, where does one begin? That’s when gift guides come in handy. We’ve narrowed down the choices to a fine selection that would surely please mum.

Tory Burch

New York’s lifestyle brand Tory Burch makes some of the loveliest gifts for every woman. The label’s Autumn/Winter 2021 collection allows its wearer to go about their errands, from formal to casual, in style. Choose from Tory Burch’s famous bucket bag or tote to go with a matching purse. Another great option is a comfortable pair of Eleanor loafers, a bracelet with the brand’s gold logo, or some lovely scarves with the iconic ‘T Monogram’.

Visit any Tory Burch boutiques or shop online via Line Official @toryburch_th

Pleats Please Issey Miyake

Issey Miyake’s Pleats Please items are easy, comfortable and beautiful. Their latest AW21 collection, Atlas and Sunset, make for a great mother’s day present. Atlas is unique with its hand-drawn, puzzle-like patterns in a combination of turquoise green with orange and purple with pink inspired by the sunrise and sunset. Available as dresses, trousers and tops, there’s a style that would suit every mother. On the other hand, Sunset captures the colour of the setting sun and comes in a choice of single colour blocks and two-tone combinations.

Check out Pleats Please Issey Miyake at Club21.

Dior

How about some shades for mum? Functional and fashionable, Dior’s sunglasses come in various forms and sizes to suit every face shape. For something more delicate and suitable from day till night, a silk scarf or a beautiful piece of jewellery (or more) from the Dior Rose des Vents collection makes for a fine Mother’s Day present.

For more information, visit Dior Bangkok Siam Paragon Facebook page.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton bags are good, but for a Mother’s Day gift, perhaps slightly too predictable. Aside from the famous monogram bags, surprise mum with Louis Vuitton’s latest jewellery collection: B Blossom. Launched in 2019, the collection was the first jewellery collection designed by Francesca Amfitheatrof. Using Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram flower, the 2021 collection features a medley of beautiful pieces—bracelets, earrings and pendants—in gold, along with colourful blossoms made of precious stones including onyx, malachite, agate and opal.

For more information, visit Louis Vuitton Thailand.

Prada & Miu Miu

A classic handbag is elegant, timeless and can last for many years to come. Prada Galleria bags tick all the boxes when it comes to that. Available in many variations of colours, this is a practical and beautiful gift that can be used every day. For a more playful and casual alternative, Miu Miu’s Miu Spirit bags may be just right.

For more information, visit Prada.

Hermès

A vibrant and sophisticated timepiece, the Hermès Arceau Toucan de Paradis timepiece features a radiant miniature of a toucan made of enamel and silk thread. Aside from the Arceau watch, a silk scarf in the same motif is also another way to brighten the look, making them excellent gifts for one with a vibrant personality or to add a splash of colour to an outfit.

For more information, visit Hermès.

Gucci

Get a friendship bracelet to wear with mum this Mother’s Day with Gucci Link to Love. This contemporary, gender-neutral jewellery is designed with sleek, geometric form and embodies romance, togetherness, and the unending cycle of life—a literal link of love between mother and child. Available in yellow, white and pink gold, the rings, bracelets and necklaces are embossed with a subtle Gucci logo.

For more information, visit Gucci.

Balenciaga

Balenciaga’s Qixi 2021 collection celebrates the gesture of love through fluffy and adorable interpretations of classic products. The baby pink colour and faux fur are designed to be reminiscent of stuffed animals evoking nostalgic moments that are perfectly apt for a Mother’s Day gift.

Available in Balenciaga stores at Siam Paragon and Central Embassy only. For more information, call Balenciaga Siam Paragon at 092-275-1046 and Balenciaga Central Embassy at 092-275-1102.

(Hero and featured image: Louis Vuitton)