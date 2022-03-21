New Bags 2022: The Purses, Totes, & Handbags to Get Your Hands on This Season

As the annual statement bag shopping season commences, here’s a roundup of the best new bags to own this 2022.

New year, new bag — right? As you begin your hunt for the perfect “it” bag to accompany you this season, we’ve taken the liberty of gathering a few of our favourite top contenders. Expect everything from mini bags, to new totes and, of course, designs that’ll last for years to come.

Versace’s La Medusa Mini Bag

For carrying your essentials only

What can we say, mini bags are here to stay. As part of its Spring-Summer 2022 campaign with Bella and Gigi Hadid, Versace has launched a new line-up of mini bags, complete with the iconic Medusa plaque, and the brands’ flair for the mythic and otherworldly. Made using a fun, glossy patent leather, the bag comes in black or gold. For lovers of matte, options include DV blue, turquoise, and bright marigold yellow. It’s large enough to fit your wallet, phone, and perhaps your favourite lip-stick, and features an eye-catching Versace chain on the handle — perfect for fuss-free days out in the city.

To find out more, visit versace.com.

Fendi’s Fendigraphy

For the perfect urban power look

A bag made for the bold and confident, Fendi’s Fendigraphy comes in a sleek crescent shape, and features maxi FENDI lettering in a statement-making golden script. Modern and subtly edgy, the bag perfectly complements all styles and aesthetics, and is designed with functionality at the forefront. The circular armhole gives it that much-needed wearability ideal for days out in the city, while its removable handle brings a touch of versatility into play — mix and match with a Strap You to transform the bag into a fun satchel, or even wear it cross-body. A mini version is also available, which can be worn as a bracelet, attached to a main bag like a charm, or used as a micro bag by adding a shoulder strap. Available in smooth leather, suede, croco, and python, the line’s palette features black, white, beige, brown, along with cute baby blue and pink. This is contrasted against metallic leather in silver and gold, as well as multi-material inlay variations.

To find out more, visit fendi.com.

Issey Miyake’s Spongy

For a day out at the Sunday Market

Woven bags seem to be all the rage this season, and Issey Miyake certainly got the memo. Putting texture and character at the forefront, the Spongy bag is lightweight, and adapts to whatever you put in it. As stretchable as a sponge, Spongy is made using soft cotton polyester, woven in a unique zigzag knit pattern for a result that’s wrinkle-resistant, easily washable, and highly versatile. Available as a shoulder bag and tote, colours in the lineup include white, black, turquoise green, and purple.

To find out more, visit isseymiyake.com.

Prada’s Triangle Bag

For something unisex

You’ve probably seen this one already, splashed across the Prada stores, with Tom Holland as the campaigns’ latest star. Perfect for daily wear, Prada’s latest Triangle Bag puts functionality first, offering an edgy, unisex silhouette that’s perfectly sized for your everyday essentials. Featuring Prada’s logo, the design comes with a thick strap and microbag for added statement, and is made using the maison’s re-nylon material. Colours include black, white, blue, yellow, and green, while the bag itself makes for a great summertime companion.

To find out more, visit prada.com.

Alexander McQueen’s Lucia

For making a bejewelled statement

While we do love the sleek and understated, sometimes a little bling can go a long way in sprucing up your look for your next soiree. On this front, there is much to be said for bags that don’t shy away from embellishment. Designed to catch your attention, Alexander McQueen’s Lucia features a shiny, embossed croc texture and metallic chain. The highlight of the design, of course, is its silver metal four-ring closure, complete with an unmissable crystal-studded skull. For those looking to truly go all out, there’s even a fully bejewelled edition, which comes in white and sparkles with studded gems.

To find out more, visit alexandermcqueen.com.

Chanel’s 22 Bag

For a bag that’ll stand the test of time

The funny thing about statement bags is, sometimes you want to switch them out with the seasons, but you also want something that’ll last forever. As always, if you’re looking for timeless, Chanel is the way to go. Putting light, supple sophistication at the forefront, Chanel’s 22 Bag is easy to carry and extremely versatile. The lineup is made using quilted leather, each featuring the brands’ iconic leather-interlaced metal chain, and a “CHANEL Paris” medallion hanging daintily from it. The letters of “CHANEL” are embossed across the front, coming in either gold or lacquered metal. Inside, you’ll find a convenient magnetic button, and purse-like drawstrings, along with a zipped inner pocket and removable pouch. There’s something about it that screams classic, with a touch of summer fun, making it absolutely perfect for your new everyday partner.

To find out more, visit chanel.com.

Dior’s Small Book Tote

For days when you actually need to carry things

Hopping on the mini bag craze, Dior has released its Book Tote in new dimensions, and we absolutely cannot wait to get our hands on it. Adorned with the maison’s classic toile de Jouy motifs, this new sizing is all about bold lines and a charming silhouette. Decorated just like the beloved Large Dior Book Tote before it, the new Medium Dior Book Tote, Small Book Tote and Mini Dior Book Tote are just so easy to love.

To find out more, visit