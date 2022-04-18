The Best Statement-Making New Bags to Own this Summer 2022

From eye-catching clutches, to statement bags and purses, these are the top new bags to add to your collection this summer 2022.

As we gradually return from our Songkran getaways, not all of us are ready for the holiday season to come to its inevitable end. After what seems an eternity of being homebound, borders are finally reopening, and the easing travel restrictions only serve to fuel our pent up wanderlust. Of course, trip planning aside, summer also demands another customary activity: shopping. And what better way to keep the holiday excitement alive, than with a new statement bag?

Below we’ve taken it into our hands to round up a few of our favourite bags new releases this Spring-Summer 2022. Whether you’re looking for the perfect getaway tote, or a statement piece to usher in the summer, scroll down for our top picks of new bags for 2022!

Fendi’s Peekaboo ISeeU Petite and Micro

For definitely not taking your laptop with you

If there’s anything you need for your upcoming vacation, it’s a microbag. Just big enough for all your essentials — cue keys, phone, and your favourite lipstick perhaps — it’s the perfect reminder to leave the rest of your things and worries at home. When it comes to the microbag, we’ve got our eyes set this season on Fendi’s ISeeU in Petite. Embodying all the emblematic charms of Fendi’s Peekaboo, the Petite comes in endearingly micro proportions, while managing to maintain all the signature details that create Fendi’s signature bag. Centred around a double turn lock upper frame, the bag comes crafted in padded nappa leather, and can be daintily worn crossbody. 12 vibrant colourways are available, including baby blue, violetta lilac, dark honey, and mimosa yellow — a fun, carefree accessory to take with you on any summer getaway. If you want to go even smaller, the Micro takes small even further, and can even be used as a bag charm together with an adjustable and removable shoulder strap.

Burberry’s Lola Bag

For a signature, everyday bag

If you’re looking for a new everyday bag to accompany you during your holidays and in the city for 2022, Burberry’s Lola Bag is the one to eye. Embodying an attitude of unabashed strength and independence, Lola is branded as the rebellious little sister of Burberry’s iconic TB bag. With its soft, unstructured silhouette, the bag is perfect for women who are strong, sensual, and smart. Featuring a polished chain strap and clasp, the bag itself is made from incredibly soft lambskin, and there’s something about the silhouette that is filled with youthful spirit. Versatility also reigns supreme here, as the Lola can be carried either over the shoulder, as a crossbody, or even as a clutch.

Ferragamo’s Cage Bag

For versatility with a touch of character

While we do admittedly have a soft spot for the “two-in-one” bag, the brands that manage to do this, and do it well, are sadly few and far between. Which is why when Ferragamo unveiled its vibrant and versatile Cage Bag, our inner bag enthusiasts could almost jump for joy. Inspired by Salvatore Ferragamo’s iconic Kimo sandals, the Cage Bag features a surprisingly lightweight cage construction, inside which rests a drawstring bag in either natural fabric or silk. Designed to catch the eye, there’s something so bright and fun about this particular design that almost epitomises the summer “It” bag. If you’re big on personalisation, there’s much to get excited about here. The outer cage comes in black with golden or multi-coloured studs, Saddle Brown, Tyrone Turquoise, Optical White, or Candy Apple. The highlight, of course, is the inner bag within. This can be easily pulled out and used on its own, or even interchangeable — switch it out for either a matching, or totally contrasting colour. If you’re looking to truly make a statement, you can even pick one adorned with a scarf print from the archives, especially reworked for SS22.

Dolce & Gabbana’s Devotion Bag

For a bejewelled statement

With the Songkran holidays upon us, now more than ever is the time to shake away the seriousness, and have a little fun. If that sounds like where you’re headed, Dolce & Gabbana’s Devotion bag might be just the right partner in crime for you. Coming in a variety of different sizes and material options, the brands’ latest renditions of its Devotion line is at once feminine and versatile. Just the right size for everyday wear, the bag stands out through an attention-grabbing highlight — a striking bejewelled heart fastening, coming in a bright gold hue that matches the standout shoulder strap. While undeniably playful and carefree, the jewelled icon itself draws inspiration from the techniques used by specialised jewellers — an ode to Dolce & Gabbana’s long standing flair for fun, feminine, yet high quality products.

Issey Miyake’s Trunk Pleats Bag 12

For something fuss-free yet utterly chic

Whether you’re en route to the beach, headed to the mountains up north, or simply planning to unwind here in the city, Issey Miyake’s Trunk Pleats Bag is a staple accessory everyone needs this summer. Returning in a vibrant array of 12 colours — with eight newly introduced colourways — the iconic bag comes in a durable, beautiful, and lightweight pleated material that’s perfect for accompanying you on-the-go. Inspired by tree trunks, the uniquely straight silhouette has become a much-loved statement piece, and can stretch to fit a surprising amount. On top of that, this line-up of new bags is also environmentally friendly, made using recycled polyester fibres and plastic water bottles, making it a great eco-conscious piece to add to your collection in 2022.

Saint Laurent’s Le 5 A 7 Hobo Bag in Bubblegum

For a fresh, fun summer accessory

There are times when you need that sleek, sophisticated all-black bag. And then there are times — such as now — when you want to go all bright, bold and pink, to welcome the arrival of summer. Understanding this, Saint Laurent’s latest Summer 2022 collection expresses a classic, yet unabashedly sexy side to its iconic design. Created by Anthony Vaccarello, the Le 5 A 7 Hobo Bag in bubblegum is fun, feisty, and flawlessly Parisienne. This particular rendition sees the Hobo bag, complete with its iconic YSL hook closure, interpreted in a striking pink — the perfect ode to the holiday season.

Valentino’s Garavani One Stud Bag

For standing out from the crowd

If you’re looking for an accessory that manages to make a unique statement without being over-the-top, Valentino’s Garavani One Stud bag may be the perfect pick. Impeccably elegant, the design offers a referential nod to the brands’ iconic Stud line, with a 4×4 stud and magnet closure that provides a sophisticated yet straightforward style. Though beautifully simple, details reign supreme here — reverse stitching conceals the seams, while a solid structure of nappa leather and Valentino’s unmissable petit chain makes it stand out from the rest.

