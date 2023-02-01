The Nike x Tiffany Collaboration Has Dropped

One of the most highly anticipated collaborations in the fashion world is finally here. Here’s what you need to know about the Nike x Tiffany collab.

One of the most highly anticipated collaboration of the year, Nike partnered up with Tiffany & Co. for a commemorative “Legendary Pair” that marks the celebration of Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary.

As expected, the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 comes with a Tiffany Blue shoebox. Inside is a pair of all-black suede, sleek and versatile, featuring a swoosh, in Tiffany Blue of course. Not only incorporating the signature colour, but the kicks are also adorned with a 925-sliver tab on the heels, a nod to the co-brand’s heritage as a reputable jewellery house.

The collaboration is some what expected as the brand marches towards being a modern luxury brand after its acquisition by LVMH in 2021. While they strive to intertwine their centuries-old craftsmanship and the shift of preferences among the younger consumers, Tiffany’s debut in the footwear sphere has certainly brought new expectations to the table.

In case you are wondering where is the iconic lace stay, otherwise known as the dubrae, fret not. The collaboration further surprised us with a range of silver accessories in tandem with the sneaker release, including a sterling silver whistle shoehorn, whistle, shoe brush and of course, the dubrae.

Fit for a King 👑 pic.twitter.com/IHPBENQEoe

— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 31, 2023

Spotted on Lebron James earlier today at Madison Square Garden, getting yourself a pair will not be an easy game.

So, whether or not you prefer to use these silver gears and wear the sneakers or just for collection’s sake; the collab is set to release on the 7th March. For global fans, you can get yours via Nike’s SNKRS app. Or if you are reading this in the Big Apple, the collection will be available at the Tiffany Flagship Next Door and Tiffany & Co, SoHo, both located in the NYC.

This story originally appeared on Augustman Malaysia.