Tiffany & Co. Unveils a 10-kilogram Sterling Silver Shoebox for the Nike/Tiffany Air Force 1s

This is not your run-of-the-mill shoebox, for the Nike/Tiffany Air Force 1 1837 shoebox is crafted out of 10-kilogram sterling silver, and took over 150 hours to create.

As expected, it only took a blink of an eye for the Nike/Tiffany Air Force 1s to be sold out on the website. While additional items like silver dubrae, whistle pendant, shoe horn, and shoe brush are also being sold along with the sneakers, Tiffany & Co. has released one more product of the collaboration: the shoebox.

Though it may sound mundane, the Nike/Tiffany Air Force 1 shoebox is no ordinary. It is actually made of the classic Tiffany 925 sterling silver that weighs over 10 kilograms. The box is all silver on the exterior with Tiffany’s blue green on the inside of the lid. The lid stars a Nike swoosh on top and Tiffany & Co.’s logo down under. All of these precise silversmithing processes require 155 hours of craftsmanship. Thus, if you’re looking to replace your ordinary Air Force 1 box with this one-of-a-kind storage, it may be the one for you.

The price is available upon request. For more information, visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Tiffany & Co.]