When Miuccia Prada introduced her now iconic nylon bag in 1984, she was making a radical statement.

The Italian designer had only just taken the reins of her family business, an old leather goods company that specialised in luggage and trunks. Prada, the brand, was once a favourite amongst the ultra-wealthy; by the time the decade of disco arrived, however, it was being outshined by the gloss and glamour of Versace and Gucci, who was shaking up Italian luxury fashion. Prada, the designer, wanted something different.

“Back then, I didn’t really like anything I saw,” she said in an interview. “It all just looked so old and bourgeois and boring. I just wanted to search for the absolute opposite of what was already out there.”

She found her answer in Pocono nylon, an industrial fabric that was used to make military products, like parachutes and tents. The material was mass-produced in a factory, not handcrafted. It contained chemicals and dyes, and it didn’t look or feel as expensive as leather. It wasn’t precious; it was practical. In short, nylon was everything that the world of luxury opposed. And Prada loved it.

“Suddenly nylon started to look more intriguing to me than couture fabrics,” said the designer. “I decided to introduce it to the catwalk and it challenged, even changed, the traditional and conservative idea of luxury.”

The Prada backpack featured in Vogue’s August 1989 issue. (Photo credit: Hans Feurer / hansfeurer.com)

Her rebellion came in the form of a nylon bag that was described as “a post-modern parody of the classic Chanel bag”. Firstly, it was a backpack, not another boring designer handbag which Prada hated. It was a unisex accessory, not particularly ladylike. And for branding, it featured a small triangle logo instead of being covered by a monogram.

Of course, Prada’s nylon bag caused an uproar on the runway, but it brought in big business for the fashion brand. The bag especially became a bestseller among rich youths who, like Prada, didn’t share their parents’ outdated ideas about wealth. It became the ultimate anti-luxury statement, sold for luxury prices.

Throughout the ’90s and the ’00s, Prada would establish nylon as its signature, applying the synthetic fabric across a range of bags, as well as its short-lived but prescient athleisure line, Prada Sport.

Prada F/W 1994 campaign, shot by Peter Lindbergh (Photo credit: Prada)

Fast forward to today and you can now find almost anything in nylon at the Italian brand’s boutiques: jackets, dresses, socks, sneakers and more. And the nylon bag, once a revolutionary idea, is now ubiquitous in luxury fashion. Designer brands from Balenciaga to Alexander McQueen have all offered accessories crafted from the man-made material, no doubt spurred on by the success of Prada’s own Re-Nylon collection.

The collection, which was introduced in 2019, is defined by its use of Econyl, a form of nylon that has been recycled from plastic waste in the ocean. The material has become a badge of pride in the fashion industry, which has been pressured to make strides towards sustainability to meet the demands of eco-conscious shoppers.

Nylon’s technical and utilitarian connotations also puts it in favour of the streetwear crowd, another set of consumers that luxury fashion brands have been wooing.

For the most part, though, the nylon bag trend is simply that: a trend. The two-decade-cycle that fashion follows has deemed all things from the aughts as “in” for the time-being, and that’s pretty evident everywhere you look, from street style shots on Instagram to your TikTok feed. And if you want a nylon bag just because the likes of Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner all have nylon bags, well, then, you won’t be short of options.

(Main image credit: Prada/Facebook)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.