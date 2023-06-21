Pharrell Williams Debuts His First Louis Vuitton Collection At Paris Fashion Week 2024

Back in February, on Valentine’s Day, Louis Vuitton made an extraordinary announcement revealing that Pharrell Williams would be taking over as its menswear creative director. The designation was previously held by the late Virgil Abloh, who had an incredible impact on the brand during his tenure. Before Pharrell’s appointment, the post had been left vacant since Abloh’s untimely passing in 2021.

Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Show. Pharrell Williams closed his debut show for #LouisVuitton in a digitalized Damoflage motif suit, paying tribute to Paris with the reinvigorated emblem of the Maison. — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) June 21, 2023

On June 20 at the Paris Fashion Week 2024, Williams made his highly anticipated debut as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton Menswear, making it one of the biggest fashion events of the year. Even though expectations were high, his first collection was met with exemplary acclamation. The creative director chose the iconic Pont Neuf bridge in Paris to unveil his inaugural collection for the French fashion house.

Pharrell William’s debut showcase: Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2024 collection

In the collection note, Pharrell stated that he had based Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2024 collection on the idea of ‘LVERS’, which signifies:

a state of mind founded in warmth, wellbeing, and welcome-ness. Employed in graphics and embellishments, the marque represents a culture of a diverse global community connected by a like-minded appreciation for the core values of the Maison: the discernment, the savoir-faire, and the curation of its iconographic elements.

In his inaugural collection, Pharrell has paid an ode to the iconic LV Damier chessboard pattern, presenting a captivating glitch camo print in an array of colours and styles. Blending the heritage monogram with the Damier print, the creative director has merged traditional elements with contemporary aesthetics, introducing a pixelated allure in his debut collection. Collaborating with the talented American pixel artist ET Artist, Williams believes “an 8-bit Atari Damier motif is born, infusing a digitalized charm into the pattern.”

The show opened with a bold ensemble, featuring a remarkable camo jacket adorned with shimmering silver add-ons, setting the tone for an extraordinary display. The rest of the collection showcased an impressive range, with noteworthy pieces such as full suits, metallic bomber jackets, co-ord sets, graphic shirts and leather/fur coats that exuded sophistication. The collection further showcases coloured interpretations of the Damier motif, beautifully incorporated in tailored garments, pyjamas and denim pieces.

Adding a touch of edginess to the collection were accessories such as camo rain boots, sunglasses and berets, offering a fusion of utility and style. For his debut collection, Pharrell embraced a colour palette with earthy tones such as deep maroon, army green and mustard yellow.

Take a look at some of the best looks from Louis Vuitton’s Spring 24 collection

Celebrities who attended Pharrell William’s debut show for Louis Vuitton

William’s debut collection for Louis Vuitton was a star-studded event with celebrities such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Jackson Wang, Jared Leto, Naomi Campbell, Tyler The Creator, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Lenny Kravitz and Zendaya in attendance.

Beyonce and Jay Z

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Anitta

Jackson Wang

Maluma

Megan Thee Stallion

Kim Kardashian

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith

Tyler the Creator

Lewis Hamilton

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Louis Vuitton)

