Last week, our first #PrestigePeople edition looked at what past cover personalities have been up to. This week, we’re zooming in on some of our favourite Bangkok celebrities and seeking some style inspiration. Here are the best women’s fashion looks worn by celebrities in the last seven days.

(Main and featured image: @wachachar/Instagram)

Saowakon “Mink” Pornpatanarak

First on the list this week is the stylish Saowakon “Mink” Pornpatanarak, who looks utterly edgy in Bottega Veneta with pieces from Bottega Veneta’s Salon 02 Collection.

Disaya “Aom” Sorakraikitikul

Disaya “Aom” Sorakraikitikul is spotted wearing a stunning dress from Disaya’s latest Vacationist collection, ‘Attitude of the Northeast,’ during her trip in Khon Kaen.

Sonya “Kat” Singha

Sonya “Kat” Singha opts for the Dior bag from Dior’s A/W 21 collection to complete her everyday casual look.

Natcha “Chacha” Thanakitamnuay

Natcha “Chacha” Thanakitamnuay wears a casual cardigan, perfectly matching with her new Ferrari Roma.

Wachana “May” Charoensomsamai

Wachana “May” Charoensomsamai recently shared on her Instagram a set of behind-the-scenes images from the Prestige 40 under 40 shoot, wearing a gorgeous black dress and one-of-a-kind jewellery pieces from Bulgari.

Pimlert “Book” Baiyok

Pimlert “Book” Baiyok pulls off a cool street look featuring a colourful top from Missoni.

Khanidtha “Nidnoii” Daroonnate

Khanidtha “Nidnoii” Daroonnate looks dashing in an all-black outfit from Canitt, which gives us real Bond-girl fashion vibes. Perfect for an evening cocktail party – with a little splash of mischief.

Natapohn “Taewaew” Temeeruk

Natapohn “Taewaew” Temeeruk choses a loungewear set from Marimekko this week, featuring clean colours and a comfortable fit.

Nittha “Mew” Jirayungyurn

Nittha “Mew” Jirayungyurn looks gorgeous in Chanel while waiting to watch the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 ready-to-wear show.

Sittharmanin “Pam” Susamawathanakhun

Last but definitely not least, Sittharmanin “Pam” Susamawathanakhun’s style is sleek, elegant, and seriously sophisticated, featuring pieces from the Club21 x Vickteerut collection.