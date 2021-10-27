PrestigePeople: Celeb Halloween Looks to Inspire You This Halloween

Consider this your Halloween outfit inspiration for October 31.

Halloween is coming, and every year, Bangkok celebrities continue to be a real wow when it comes to all things Halloween costumes. For this week’s #PrestigePeople, we put together a mini Halloween look book comprising of various celebrity Halloween costumes you could recreate this upcoming Sunday.

Here is a round-up of the most-loved celeb Halloween looks from the past years.

(Main and featured image: @vatanika/Instagram)

Araya Alberta “Chompoo” Hargate

Following a ‘Dine in Hell’ theme, Araya Alberta “Chompoo” Hargate perfectly nailed this all-blue complexion like no other.

Vatanika “Prae” Patamasingh Na Ayudhya

Whether it is to dress as a black swan or the queen of Atlantis Atlanna, Vatanika “Prae” Patamasingh Na Ayudhya has it all covered and is arguably one of the best dressed celebrities during Halloween.

Pitchanart “May” Sakhakorn

Are you ready for ‘The Nun’? Well, Pitchanart “May” Sakhakorn certainly is.

Cindy Sirinya Bishop

According to Cindy Sirinya Bishop, “When it’s Halloween, make it Loy Kratong. And when it’s Loy Kratong, make it Halloween.” We could not agree more.

Patsarakorn “Pok” Chirathivat

Patsarakorn “Pok” Chirathivat joins his wife Rasri “Margie” Balenciaga Chirathivat. While Pok goes for a more gothic look, Margie chooses to wear a cotton-candy pink wig which creates that couple-contrasting charm.

Srei Vacharaphol

Srei Vacharaphol’s Fallen Angel look tells a story of an angel who is inevitably dominated by her own vice, which eventually transforms her into a devil in the end.

Ploi Horwang

In case you are not a huge fan of spooky Halloween looks, try replicating this Halloween costume of Pixar’s fictional character, Edna “E” Mode, from the Incredibles 2. All you need is a pair of round glasses and a short-fringed wig to create a transformation.

Cris Horwang️️️️️️

Cris Horwang️️️️️️’s Halloween cosplay as a Cat Woman is perfect costume inspiration for the fierce females out there.

Asawin “Gavin” Jensen Narongdej

Last but certainly not least, Asawin “Gavin” Jensen Narongdej, the first son of Korn Narongdej and Sririta Jensen Narongdej, is adorably dressed in a cute orange onesie holding a pumpkin basket. Ready for a Trick or Treat?