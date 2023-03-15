PrestigeRecap: Siam Paragon World Fashion Trend Spring/Summer 2023

The undisputable top luxury retail destination in Bangkok, Siam Paragon, is playing host to a trendy showcase to spice up the local fashion scene.

(Hero image: from the left Naphat “Nine” Siangsomboon; Davika “Mai” Hoorne; and Jirayu “James” Tangsrisuk)

Spring and summer are typically a time for new beginnings. One of the most exciting ways to embrace seasonal changes is to spruce up your wardrobe with trendy new items that are also a reflection of the drastic shifts in one’s personal style. This season, fashionistas of all ages are in luck. Being hosted until March 30, 2023, the “Siam Paragon World Fashion Trend Spring/ Summer 2023” event offers a selection of prestigious international fashion labels and exclusive activities. Every shopper spending a minimum of 20,000 Baht or more will also be receiving a Siam Gift Card worth 5,000 Baht (terms and condition apply).

The launch event featured leading sartorial icons across the entertainment industry, such as fashion darling and friend of the house of Gucci, Davika “Mai” Hoorne, who arrived fully glammed in a beige and white ensemble from the Italian maison, while actress Tanchanok “Patricia” Good showed off her baby bump in a number from Fendi’s recent Y2K-inspired collection.

Leading man Jirayu “James” Tangsrisuk sported a classic black and white get-up from Dior. Also spotted at the event was burgeoning star Suppasit “Mew” Jongcheveevat, who made an appearance in a head-to-toe monochromatic look from BOSS. Elsewhere on the carpet, style savant Jumpol “Off” Adulkittiporn played with a set of Dior wool suits and accessories. A similar dress code was also followed by actor Pongtiwat “Blue” Tangwancharoen, who donned a navy Balenciaga suit in an oversized fit. Slowly taking over the fashion circuit, Yongsin “Yorch” Wongpanitnont gravitated towards the youthful energy captured in the Loewe X Studio Ghibli collaboration, while actor Tawan “Te” Vihokratana was wearing a brown-tone Ermenegildo Zegna outfit.

Other attendees included Thanapob “Tor” Leeratanakachorn, Naphat “Nine” Siangsomboon, and vocalist Phopthorn “Thu” Soonthornyanakit, whose music was the soundtrack for the after-party.

During the event, Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Group Head of Siam Paragon Business Unit remarked: “Siam Paragon World Fashion Trend Spring/Summer 2023 amplifies Siam Paragon’s positioning as the ‘world-class luxury destination’ that offers experiences beyond expectation. Shopping at Siam Paragon is an ultimate experience that offers a wide range of luxury fashion and caters to the lifestyle needs of diverse ranges of shoppers.”

She added that “Siam Paragon has also been a destination recognised and chosen by world-class brands to premier their special and limited-edition collections exclusively. This reflects the confidence of entrepreneurs and Siam Paragon’s strong leadership in the affluent shopper segment. Siam Paragon has never ceased to deliver world-class experience to customers.”

For more information on “Siam Paragon World Fashion Trend Spring/Summer 2023” visit Siam Paragon’s Facebook or call 02 610 8000.