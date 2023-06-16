What the Quiet Luxury Trend Means for Men

After taking a look at the quiet luxury bags and perfumes for women, we turn to understand how it means for men.

Thanks to HBO’s Succession, the concept of quiet luxury is not as alien as it once used to be. Having first premiered in 2018, Succession revolves around the wealthy Roy family, including siblings Connor, Kendall, Shiv and Roman, as they compete for the position of CEO in their father’s media empire, Waystar Royco.

The characters in the show, with their opulent lifestyles and powerful positions, serve as aspirational figures for many viewers. The show’s impeccable wardrobe choices, featuring impeccably tailored suits, exquisite accessories and tasteful watches, have also inspired viewers to embrace the concept of quiet luxury. For example, you might spot Jeremy Strong aka Kendall Roy wearing a plain cashmere sweater on the show, which might look like any other ordinary piece at first glance. In reality, however, it’s more expensive than you can imagine.

For the uninitiated, quiet luxury is a fashion trend that embodies understated elegance and refined sophistication. It focuses on high-quality craftsmanship, luxurious materials and minimalistic designs that exude an aura of effortless style. The quiet luxury trend isn’t too flashy and frowns upon the excessive use of brand logos. The key here is a minimalist approach.

Defining quiet luxury in menswear

In simple words, quiet luxury is an artful balancing act between understated opulence and restrained elegance. It is about indulging in the finer things in life while maintaining a sense of simplicity. This concept isn’t just limited to the world of fashion but also extends to other aspects of life including travel, interior design and experiences.

Yuv Bharat Ram, Creative Director and Founder of Primal Gray, explains the concept in more detail, “As a designer, I would describe quiet luxury as a compelling and refreshing approach to creating well-crafted products that stand the test of time. It often involves paying attention to the smallest details, such as the stitching on a garment or the texture of a surface, to build a sense of luxury that is both understated and subtle. Quiet luxury allows you to differentiate your brand in a market that often emphasizes loud displays of wealth.”

Speaking on the fashion front, quiet luxury is reflected through minimalist designs and fine craftsmanship, emphasising timeless pieces over regular trends. The brands that focus on this concept usually prioritise ethical and sustainable practices as well.

“While the concept of quiet luxury has always existed, the current focus on it reflects on shows like Succession that have brought up the debate of how real wealth dresses and spends. It can also reflect a desire for more conscious consumption and a re-evaluation of what constitutes true luxury. Quiet luxury, with its focus on timeless aesthetics and enduring quality, offers a compelling alternative to fleeting trends. Influencers and social media platforms have played a significant role in shaping trends and conversations around luxury. As influencers and tastemakers embrace the concept of quiet luxury, their followers and wider audiences are exposed to and inspired by this aesthetic,” opines Yuv Bharat Ram on the sudden rise in the popularity of quiet luxury.

How should men incorporate quiet luxury?

For men to incorporate quiet luxury into their everyday routine, it is important to focus on subtle and refined elements. Men should opt for well-tailored clothing made from high-quality materials like fine wool or luxurious cotton as they exude sophistication and lasting elegance. Men should also choose pieces that have clean lines and minimalistic designs, avoiding excessive embellishments or loud patterns.

Yuv Bharat Ram believes embracing quiet luxury on a daily basis means investing in well-made pieces that are versatile, of high quality and boast classic silhouettes, neutral colours and premium fabrics. He further adds, “Apart from wearing quiet luxury, we can also make it a way of living by seeking out experiences that align with the principles of quiet luxury such as curating your living space with a focus on quality and sophistication, savouring the flavours of fine, thoughtfully prepared food or choosing skincare that prioritizes natural ingredients and quality formulations. Moreover embracing a mindset of experiences and immersions rather than bling and being showy about wealth.”

Coming to accessories, men should invest in classics that speak volumes through their quality and craftsmanship rather than their flashy branding. A sleek watch, a refined leather belt or a classic leather wallet can add a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

Quiet luxury for men: All the brands to watch out for

There are several luxury brands that embody the concept of silent luxury, offering refined and understated designs with impeccable craftsmanship. Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta, Loewe, The Row, Celine, Ralph Lauren and Hermes are just some of the notable luxury brands that are heavily focusing on minimalist clothing that personifies quiet luxury. If you are looking for more affordable options (no that’s not an oxymoron), brands such as Uniqlo, COS, Massimo Dutti, Everlane and Khaite are worth considering.

So, what’s stopping you? Go ahead, experiment with quiet luxury and ace the new trend with elegance and subtlety.

