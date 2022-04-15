Rimowa’s Vibrant New Cross-Product Collection is Perfect for the Holiday Season

Coming in playfully bright, bold colours that draw from the striking landscapes of Tanzania, Rimowa’s new cross-product capsule collection is the perfect companion for your summer getaway.

Rimowa has long been hallowed among discerning travellers for meeting a very specific need: the need for sleek, top-quality travel carriers. This year, the German-rooted maison takes adventure to an exciting new level, with the launch of an eye-catching cross-product capsule collection that reimagines its Essential suitcase range, and a Personal Polycarbonate Cross-Body Bag.

While Rimowa is well-recognised for a palette of subtle tones, this particular line-up provides a rather revolutionary splash of bold, vibrant hues. Inspired by the distinctive colours found in Tanzania’s dramatic landscapes, the capsule collection features two new complementary tones that epitomise summer.

On the one hand you have the warm, fiery red of ‘Flamingo’, which draws from the millions of flamingos that flock to the northern lakes of East Africa. On the other is ‘Azure’, a calming, easily paired shade of blue that draws from the famed natural attractions of the continent — cue the snow-topped peak of Mount Kilimanjaro, and breathtaking plains of the Serengeti.

Fresh new colourways aside, the Rimowa Essential stands out as the world’s first suitcase made of polycarbonate, and offers a blend of both eye-catching aesthetics, quality engineering and design. Expect to see every aspect — from iconic glossy shell, to the badge and even the wheel housing — tastefully colour-matched in the new hues, while every element of the design itself has been meticulously thought out. A stage-free telescopic handle, along with Rimowa’s Multiwheel system are implemented to allow travellers to move with ease, for a getaway experience unlike any other.

The Personal, on the other hand, provides a stylish and functional partner to the suitcase. Coming in the form of a cross-body bag, it’s durable, and exceptionally stylish in Axure.

The Rimowa Essential Cabin, Essential Check-In L, Essential Trunk Plus are now available in both Flamingo and Azure, alongside the Rimowa Personal Polycarbonate Cross-Body Bag, at Rimowa stores worldwide. To find out more, visit rimowa.com.

All images courtesy of Rimowa.