Rimowa’s Essential Welcomes Two New Pastel Colours in ‘Bamboo’ and ‘Mango’ to its Collection
After launching the Never Still collection when it joined LVMH, the famed luggage brand is now expanding its Essential range. The latest luggage from Rimowa’s Essential collection comes in two seasonal pastel shades that draw inspiration from Thailand’s very own floating market. 

Dreaming of getting away? While that may not be possible yet, you can have your bags packed and ready to go as soon as the opportunity arises. Rimowa’s latest addition to their Essential Collection will not disappoint those looking for a trusty travel companion that’s both pretty and practical. The polycarbonate suitcase is well-loved amongst savvy travellers thanks to its innovative German engineering and sleek designs. 

Bringing a splash of freshness and colour to Rimowa’s Essential range, the latest release unveils two seasonal hues that capture the fiesta of Thailand’s tropical magic. Taking inspiration from Thailand’s floating markets, the latest Essential designs are available in pastel shades of soft orange and light green—Mango and Bamboo—two key produce present in many aspects of the Thai ways of living.

Rimowa’s Essentials in Mango and Bamboo are available in three sizes: Cabin, Check-In L and Trunk Plus. The monochromatic design of the two seasonal hues is fun and lively, which are certainly something we all need right now. One feels good simply by just looking at the luggage’s monochromatic appearance, where the components, from handle to zipper and badge, perfectly match the colour of the body itself.

 For more information, visit Rimowa

Nicharee Phatitit
Senior Digital Writer
Print and multimedia content creator Nicharee is a journalist, translator and copywriter who has written extensively for several of Thailand's prominent lifestyle publications and luxury beauty brands. In her free time, she enjoys doing interior styling and writing English and Korean poetry.
