Salvatore Ferragamo’s Women in Balance Exhibition Pays Tribute to Wanda Ferragamo

A meaningful ode to Wanda Ferragamo and the influential female figures in Italy’s history, Salvatore Ferragamo’s exhibition, ‘Women in Balance’, is now on display at the Palazzo Spini Feroni.

The story of Wanda Ferragamo — the woman who helmed Salvatore Ferragamo from 1960 until she passed in 2018 — goes a bit like this. Back in 1960, when her husband passed away, Wanda Ferragamo made the bold move to continue running her business instead of shutting it down.

Understanding the importance of tradition and heritage, she decided to shift the entire business away from its original identity as a fashion house, turning it into an artisanal workshop for women’s shoes. From there, her husband’s innovation and creativity were passed on to her own children — of which, mind you, there were six! — and the story of the brand truly began.

Recognising Wanda Ferragamo as the powerful force and heart behind the brand, today Salvatore Ferragamo pays homage to the powerful and influential woman, with an exhibition on display at the Ferragamo Museum. The exhibition, titled ‘Women in Balance’, honours Wanda Ferragamo’s entrepreneurial spirit, as well as how she single handedly managed to successfully raise both her business and her family, all with a reserved humbleness truly befitting of respect.

Celebrating Wanda Ferragamo, alongside the key female figures who contributed to Italy’s economic and social growth during a time of profound change, the exhibition highlights the decisions of these women throughout the ages. Celebrated are females who broke into fields previously reserved to men, along with those who broke boundaries and crashed through glass ceilings in an effort to build the Italian republic we so know and love today.

From women in the arts, to politicians and females dominating the workforce, ‘Women in Balance highlights the personal experiences of each and every one of them, manifested alongside a visual exhibition of the work and testimonies of eleven talented female artists.

‘Women in Balance’ will be on display until April 18, 2023. To find out more or check out the digital exhibition, visit ferragamo.com.