29 Jun 2021
Senior Digital Writer
29 Jun 2021
You Can Now Shop Hermès Online from Thailand’s First Hermès Digital Flagship Store

The first Hermès digital flagship store has finally arrived in Thailand, and it’s every bit as good as we deemed it would be. The fluidity between the physical and digital world is the new norm, and the maison knows just how to make that right. 

hermès digital flagship

Hermès Digital Flagship Store

Launched earlier this month, the new Hermès official e-commerce platform is a digital embodiment of its physical counterpart. Hermès’ creative spirit and authenticity continue to live on through the maison’s omni-channel approach, which seamlessly merges Hermès’ in-store experience with online shopping.

hermès digital flagship

From pieces from the men’s or women’s collection, beauty products, fragrances or home wares,  browse through the digital window displaying products in neat categories—where objects and services are readily just away. So whether it’s a long-coveted piece you’ve been eyeing or creative pieces waiting to be stumbled upon, the online platform will open the doors to the Hermès wonderland. 

Web to Shop Service

hermès digital flagship

For those who still enjoy the ambience of in-store purchases, the new WTS (Web to Shop) function means one can purchase the object online before picking them up at any of the Hermès Bangkok’s flagship stores at Siam Paragon, Icon Siam and Central Embassy.  

The World of Hermès: an e-commerce platform with a story to tell

hermès luggage

And since narrative and craftsmanship have always been one of Hermès’ forte, the new online platform will offer eclectic editorial content for fans of the brand to immerse themselves in. From films, photographs and written pieces, flip through the pages of the Hermès platform and lose yourself in the stories behind each item, artist and know-how never shared anywhere else.

hermès digital flagship

On top of that, fans of the brand can stay up to date with the latest news of workshops, cultural programmes, regional events and fashion shows, along with the maison’s sustainable initiative through interactive media, such as Frédéric Laffont’s film, Empreintes Sur le Monde (Footsteps Across the World). 

Visit Hermès digital flagship store now.

(All image: Hermès)

