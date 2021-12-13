Siam Discovery Brings Magic to the Holiday Season Shopping Experience

The cooling weather, the Christmas carols and the decorations mean it’s time to get festive. To celebrate the holiday season, Siam Discovery The Exploratorium prepares to bring magic into your (Christmas) shopping experience through their campaign: ‘The Magical Sensation, Discover Extraordinary Gifts from the Universe.‘

Christmas Shopping Made Magical

Siam Discovery aims to create an inspiring shopping experience with the theme of’ everyday gift’ where one can shop for gifts that will suit every person on their list. Designed under the theme of different cutting-edge labs intended for shoppers, choose the perfect present for yourself or loved ones at the pop-ups, the Magical Gift Market or from one of Siam Discovery’s Labs: Her Lab, Beauty Lab, His Lab, Street Lab, Digital Lab and Creative Lab.

Another section not to miss is ICONCRAFT, which showcases the best of creative Thai crafts and designs with products from leading shops, including Room Concept Store and ODS. Ecotopia, too, is filled with wonderful eco-friendly gifts, while there is no doubt that Loft is the best place for Japanese lifestyle products. Whether you are looking for fashion pieces, home décor, eco-friendly whatnots and the latest gadgets, the festive pop-ups at Siam Discovery and the ‘Magical Catalog’ for online shopping will make your eyes round with wonders.

Bringing the physical online and bringing the metaphysical offline, this holiday, some of the hottest online stores will be available offline in the form of fun pop-up stores. Brands include Klim, Soul4Street, Wood Wood x Garfield and Sretsis The Great Escape, all of which present some of the most incredible Insta-worthy experiences.

Hype Box

The highlight of the campaign, however, is the Hype Box. This creative form of gift-giving is designed to surprise and delight. Every gift purchased at Siam Discovery can be kept in the ‘Hype Box’, a unique gift box located on the G Floor of Siam Discovery. Simply pop the presents into the Hype Box, and receivers will be notified with an SMS to collect them in person—with additional privileges from Siam Discovery.

Eco-friendly Christmas

In collaboration with PTT Global Chemical PCL (GC), Siam Discovery unveils the ‘Circular Living Christmas Tree’ made out of High-Density Poly-Ethylene (HDPE), i.e. non-transparent plastics from shampoo and milk bottles. The circular design concept is further implemented, as the Christmas tree will then be turned into red waste bins for used face masks.

‘The Citizen of Love’ Project

And what is Christmas without giving to everyone? The ‘Citizen of Love’ project brings people closer together in a charitable campaign to send gifts to underprivileged children in remote areas. To make the project even more special, Siam Discovery will further donate stationery and utility gifts to the children for every THB1,000 spent. In a celebration of Christmas and New Year, the campaign will run from today until December 31, 2021.

Bringing more virtual magic to the holidays, Siam Discovery offers a fun merging of metaphysical and physical experiences with AR characters. One can even take photos with them using the ‘magic tickets’. Even better, simply share the snaps on social media using the hashtags #MagicalSensation and #SiamDiscovery and check-in at Siam Discovery to redeem at THB100 Siam Gift Card at the Redemption counter on G Floor, Siam Discovery. The offer will last between now and December 31, 2021.

To shop online, visit Siam Discovery’s Magical Catalog here.