The New Normal has paved the way for many lifestyle changes, including the shopping experience. Today, online shopping is the way to go for shopaholics around the world. Here in Bangkok, OneSiam Luxury Ultimate Chat & Shop will open new doors to the online shopping experience—with extra oomph.







Shop luxury designer items from leading fashion houses and brands with Siam Paragon’s special service, OneSiam Luxury Ultimate Chat & Shop. Browse through items via LINE Official Account @OneSiam and www.one-viz.com/onesiamluxury for the latest collections from global fashion houses and luxury brands. The best part of it is you can stay safe at home, curb the spread of COVID-19, while shop brands such Bottega Veneta, Boss, BOYY, Burberry, Coach, FENDI, Furla, MaxMara, Mulberry and Paul Smith, to name a few. After all, the occasional retail therapy could do wonders when done right.

Enjoy examining the details and a real-time shopping experience as if you are at the mall yourself with the OneSiam Luxury Ultimate Chat & Shop service. Simply add LINE Official @OneSiam and voilà, a personal shopper will assist you with everything you need, from product information right through making the purchase. Make the payment via bank transfers or credit cards before waiting for your parcel to be delivered—right at your doorsteps.

Luxury Privileges

Receive special privileges and cash back from now until September 30, 2021, when you shop from luxury brands participating with OneSiam Luxury Ultimate Chat & Shop service:

Tier 1:

Receive THB5,000 Siam Gift Card when spending over THB100,000 (limited 30 offers).

Receive THB3,000 Siam Gift Card when spending over THB30,000 (limited 50 offers).

Tier 2: Receive up to THB1,200 cash back or up to 30%* point redemption from participating credit cards.

Tier 3: Enjoy free delivery service.

Shop now www.one-viz.com/onesiamluxury or add LINE Official @OneSiam.

For more information, visit Siam Paragon‘s Facebook page or call 02-610-8000.

(Hero image: OneSiam, featured image: @freestocks/Unsplash)