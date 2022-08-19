Siam Paragon unveils two highly exclusive pop ups from Cartier and Prada

Siam Paragon remains top-of-mind for those seeking a luxury shopping experience. From housing a vast selection of boutiques from the world’s leading fashion labels under one roof, to hosting seasonal events that allow shoppers to stay up-to-date on fashion trends, the shopping complex is a must-visit if you’re a fan of luxury apparel, jewellery, and accessories.

This month, you can relive the glitz and glamour of Cartier’s party of the year at Hua Lamphong at the Clash de Cartier Pop Up Exhibition, before heading over to the only Prada Shine pop up in the world, which features a range of rare iconic bags, accessories, and ready-to-wear items.

Cartier

The Clash de Cartier Pop Up Exhibition gives those who appreciate the Maison the opportunity to get up close and personal with the new collection, which has been embraced by celebrities such as Kimberley Anne Woltemas, Cartier Thailand’s ‘Friend of the Maison’, Putthipong Assaratanakul, JJ Kritsanapoom Pibulsonggram, Ice-Paris Inthrakomalsut, Thanapob “Tor” Leeratanakachorn, Achiraya “Ally” Nitibhon, and many more.

The Clash de Cartier collection boasts items that are contemporary in their design, playing with duplication and texture, and featuring studs, beads, and their signature clous carrés to create the uncompromising punk aesthetic that has become synonymous with the collection. Despite its futuristic aesthetic, the collection still draws inspiration from the Maison’s iconic pieces, striking the perfect balance between both contrasting styles.

The Clash de Cartier Pop Up Exhibition is located at Siam Paragon’s Fashion Hall. You can also browse through the collection on the ONESIAM SuperApp. Receive up to 3,000 VIZ coins immediately when you shop under certain conditions.

Visit https://onesiamlink.page.link/onesiamappcartier-prnews or download the ONESIAM SuperApp at the App Store or Play Store.

The Clash de Cartier Pop Up Exhibition is on from today until August 28th, 2022.

Prada

Prada’s exclusive Prada Shine pop up is the first of its kind anywhere in the world. It puts focus on a special collection, which features iconic bags, accessories, and ready-to-wear items available in lesser-known shades like white, beige, and gold, as well as adorned with materials such as dégradé crystals

The atmosphere inside of the striking pop up store is airy and bright, boasting white and gold checkered floors, a signature gold Prada logo, transparent walls framed by a criss-crossing white metal frame, inviting anyone who is walking past to stop by and browse the unique collection. The space is also extremely Instagrammable, so you can snap a photo and make sure everyone knows you’ve checked out the exclusive pop up.

Prada Shine is on from today until August 22nd, 2022.

As Siam Paragon are pioneers in luxury shopping, the internationally-recognised mall will be hosting more exciting collaborations and exclusive fashion experiences in the coming months. To stay updated on exclusive pop ups like these, and for more information, visit http://siamparagon.co.th/