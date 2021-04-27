Best Reusable Silk Face Masks for 2021 That’s Gentle for Your Skin

Looking for the perfect reusable face masks to help you carry out your civic duty in these pandemic-ridden times? These designs are snug, secure, and soft as silk — literally.

While Bangkok is going through yet another wave of outbreaks, it’s always better to stay on the side of caution. As it seems face masks are here to stay, many brands have gotten the memo, coming up with new designs that range from super-luxurious diamond-studded masks, to innovative fabrics. Amidst the rising popularity in cloth masks, various studies have surfaced, showing that certain materials are more suited to protecting against airborne germs and particles than others. The most effective of them all? Silk. Plus, they are oh-so-pretty, and we are all in need of some self-indulgence during distressing times such as this. Here are the very best designs we’ve set our sights on.

Munchu’s Silk Mask

Adorably named, Munchu’s ‘signyourname acrossmyheart’ mask looks as cute as it sounds. Made from 100% silk, it’s water repellent, and you can even personalise it with alphabet beads on a gold chain. Munchu’s also offers freshwater pearl chains in iridescent pearl and pink that can double as a necklace for those who prefer something less flashy.

THB1,150 (price may vary depending on the product type). instagram.com/munchusofficial

Atlizsilk Mulberry Silk Mask

Atlizsilk’s masks are made of OEKO-TEX 100-certified 100% mulberry silk (22momme 6A). Translation: this silk mask is both magically soft and safe for your skin. Atlizsilk claims that this 3-layer mask has been woven with a unique technique from the brand, which allows the mask to retain its shape and prevent it from sticking to your face and suffocating you. It’s lightweight, breathable and won’t deform when you wash it—qualities which the brand has been proud of since 2018. The masks come in a regular and smaller size in various pastel shades, silver, navy and classic champagne gold that’ll go well with any of your outfits.

THB790 (smaller size) and THB790 (regular size). instagram.com/atlizsilk

Slip Exclusive Reusable Face Covering

A little playful, and very sweet, this soft face mask from Slip has been especially designed to offer a comfortable solution to keeping your face covered. Created out of pure mulberry silk on the outside, and lined with breathable cotton, the face mask structure sits snugly against the skin, and has been especially woven to minimise friction and prevent crease marks on the surface. Elasticated ear loops, along with a flexible nose wire offer optimum and fuss-free adjustability, while the material is durable enough to be machine washed and reused. To top it all off, a coquettish embroidering of a kiss adorns the front, adding that extra touch of tongue-in-cheek to help you make a statement.

THB1,550. sephora.co.th

Pasaya Fabric Mask

A Thai-born manufacturer of home decorating textiles and lifestyle products, Pasaya is reputed for refined, high-quality, and safe designs for the home. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the brand has launched a collection of face masks, designed to both protect wearers from harmful germs while being kind to the skin. Made using fine silk, they’re water repellant, sanitised with antibacterial agents, formaldehyde free, and can also protect completely against airborne PM 2.5 particles. Each silk face mask comes complete with an air valve for easy breathing, along with conveniently adjustable ear loops to hang around the neck when not in use. Pasaya has also announced that a portion of all proceeds from face mask sales will go towards supporting charitable causes.

THB190 per mask. pasaya.com

Luneil Skin Spa Mask

Born out of a love for silk, Singapore-based Luneil is reputed for a range of eye masks that are designed to truly help you sleep. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the brand has released their Skin Spa Masks. 99.6% antibacterial and antifungal, these soft and supple face masks come complete with UVA and UVB protection, alleviating sun damage while also helping to reduce skin inflammation, lessen the appearance of wrinkles, help make your skin more firm, and prevent acne.

Luneil Skin Spa Mask is available in Singapore. luneil.com

Lalalove Sustainable Mudmee Face Mask

In support of Thailand’s traditional arts and craftsmanship, Lalaloveworld has launched a series of beautiful face masks, hand-woven from mudmee Thai silk by local artisans. Shielding you from airborne particles, while also incredibly eye-catching, the intricately designed face masks are both eco-friendly, and offer three layers of protection — with mudmee silk, organic salu, and a layer of muslin. Perfect for those looking to really amp up their face mask game, there are six different designs available, ranging from the edgy pink fuschia, to blue ocean, green camouflage and more. The masks also come complete with neck straps for convenience, and can be shipped worldwide.

THB289 per mask, with free shipping in Thailand. IG: @lalaloveworld.

Everywhere is Runway Silk Satin Face Masks

If you’re a lover of pastel hues and satin, these face masks are for you. Designed by Everywhere is Runway — a Thai brand endorsed by Araya A. Hargate and Naphatsorn Buranasiri, these security masks are made using the finest silk satin, and are especially created to protect against PM 2.5 particles, and reduce creases. The fabric itself has been hand woven such that it rests nicely upon your skin, retaining its shape while also keeping your face cool underneath in spite of Bangkok’s summer. Coming in six different colours, the masks dry quickly when rewashed, and are ideal for reuse.

THB650 per mask. IG: @everywhere_isrunway.