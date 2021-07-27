Sirivannavari Bangkok Debuts its first tome “Sirivannavari: 16 Years of Glory”

To celebrate the 16th anniversary of Sirivannavari Bangkok, the maison has launched its first-ever book, ‘Sirivannavari: 16 years of glory’, where the presences of the past with aromatic notes of nostalgia, romance, futurism and desire are brought back to life through a flip of a page.

Chronicling the key milestones of the Sirivannavari brand which was founded by HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya in 2005, the book sees the brand’s exclusive archives from the past 16 years, highlighting rare and never-before-seen photographs, sketches, fittings, rehearsals, backstage-moment snaps, runway, advertising campaigns and beyond – all selected by the princess herself.

Moreover, for the first of its time, readers will also get to read about some of the secrets of Sirivannavari Bangkok such as the inspiration behind its recurring forms and silhouettes and the story of the Peacock logo, while appreciating the tome’s imposing exterior that comes in the signature fuchsia hue – a literal artwork that immaculately aligns with the maison‘s futuristic creations, as well as vision.

Scroll through the gallery below to take a sneak peek into what’s inside the Sirivannavari Bangkok’s ‘Sirivannavari: 16 years of glory’ book.

(All Images: Sirivannavari Bangkok)

To order, LINE: @sirivannavari_shop, thailand.kinokuniya.com or asiabooks.com